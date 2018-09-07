Where a movie theater marked a Napa neighborhood’s past, city planners will pursue a future filled not with another hotel, but with more homes and parking spaces.
A master plan to redevelop 5.4 acres near the former Cinedome site won the Planning Commission’s endorsement on Thursday. The project, which advances to a vote by the City Council, envisions multifamily housing and retail space in the neighborhood – and a parking garage with more than 300 vehicle spaces on Pearl Street, near where the Cinedome was torn down in 2015.
More of a guide document than a zoning decision, the plan leaves open key details including the number of dwellings to be built and even the location of the parking structure. But the four commissioners who voted their support left little doubt what they believed Napa’s goal should be when builders eventually break ground.
In accepting the road map to reshaping Pearl Street, commissioners asked for the addition of an introduction clearly spelling out the goal of housing-first development amid steadily rising rents and home prices – and Gordon Huether would have gone even further.
“Seems like there’s two big H-words these days, housing and hotels,” he said before the 4-0 vote (with Michael Murray absent). “I don’t see anything that precludes a hotel and personally, I don’t want to see a hotel there. I love hotels, but not there.”
The proposal has emerged from two years of discussions involving city planning staff as well as two other landholders in the neighborhood at downtown’s northern tip – San Rafael-based SyWest Development, which owned the Cinedome and still controls its former site south of Pearl Street, and the Napa Sanitation District, which built a now-dormant pumping station on the street’s north shoulder.
Eight parcels east of Main Street and west of Soscol Avenue would be reshaped for a mix of uses intended to form an easily walkable, bicycle-friendly area that also will draw visitors south into the Oxbow Commons park. The plan calls for at least 45 new housing units and about 22,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, along with additional construction that could provide either 65,000 square feet of offices or another 60 dwellings.
Napa Sanitation’s land north of the Cinedome block would be targeted for townhomes with three stories facing south and two floors along Clinton Street to the north, along with storefronts on the ground floor.
SyWest would create a housing and retail development at its former theater parcel, which currently hosts a temporary city parking lot. City-owned lands south of the Cinedome site and next to the Commons and Napa Creek would be marked for mainly one-story buildings, and an eastern tract near Soscol could remain open space for those heading on bike and foot to and from the Commons and the Napa Valley Vine Trail.
Still in the air is one of the keystones of the neighborhood’s makeover: a multistory parking structure estimated to cost at least $12 million. City planning staff have proposed placing the garage west of the Cinedome site near the Kyser-Lui building, but accepted into the master plan an option penned by landowner SyWest to shift the garage east of the theater to the Pearl-Yajome Street intersection, a move that company president Bill Vierra said will open up the city’s preferred site to other uses.
While the plan envisions multifamily housing on the north side of Pearl Street, Napa developer Wayne O’Connell asked the city to leave in flexibility to build denser, given the difficulties of the site – including its split ownership and the need to extend Napa River flood protections to make its east perimeter buildable.
“If we don’t build in a flexibility of options, we’ll be stymied because (builders) won’t feel able to bring it forward quickly,” he told commissioners. In particular, he added, allowing more height for homes will permit more space around structures and avoid the necessity of less desirable row-type housing with shared walls and less light.
Even with a clear signal from the city to support more housing downtown, Commissioner Paul Kelley cautioned that progress would be slow without another change – to parking policy.
Although businesses in central Napa can avoid providing parking slots by paying into a city parking fund, Napa’s Downtown Specific Plan still requires residential construction to include vehicle space on the grounds – a rule that developers have said forces the use of costly sunken parking or dissuades builders altogether. Kelley called for relaxing that rule to “decouple” parking from housing and thus make smaller city lots buildable.