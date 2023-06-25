It seems like Lloyd Zuehlke always had a crush on Wanda Stephenson McQueeney.

As teenagers in the late 1940s, the two dated for more than a year.

Yet both Lloyd and Wanda ended up engaged to others, enjoying long-term marriages and raising their own children.

Today, almost 75 years later, the two, now both widowers, have reunited.

Lloyd, 90, and Wanda, 87, are officially going steady.

“She’s beautiful, and I love her very much,” said Lloyd.

“He's a good man,” said Wanda. “A very, very good person. He's been like that all of his life.”

Their story begins in Shipyard Acres, a temporary neighborhood built in south Napa in the 1940s to house workers during World War II.

Lloyd, who grew up in Wisconsin, had a sister and brother-in-law (Bobbi and David Closs) in California. They suggested he move to the same state, and he easily agreed. “Sounds like a pretty good idea," he remembered thinking.

Wanda’s family, the Stephensons, had settled at Shipyard Acres in 1945, she said. With four out of six kids still at home, it was the biggest family of the neighborhood, according to census records from the time.

By about 1949, the Closses were living right across the way, Lloyd recalled. And that’s how he first met Wanda.

“I saw her every day out there,” at Shipyard Acres, he said.

His reaction?

“Wow.”

“I still think that,” he admitted.

Wanda said she had met Lloyd and thought “Oh, it’d be fun to get to know him.”

“He asked my mother if he could take me to a movie,” said Wanda.

He was about 16 at the time. Wanda was about 13. In those days it was common for younger teens to date and many couples married at younger ages, explained Wanda.

“I was the only one that her mother would let her go out with,” said Lloyd with a smile.

While Lloyd worked early mornings at a donut shop on Yajome Street, Wanda and her friends would hang out.

“My mother would have killed us if she knew we were sitting in there drinking Coca-Cola and eating donuts at midnight,” she said with a laugh.

Lloyd and Wanda became an item. For fun, they’d go out to eat, to the Kay Von Drive-In or other drive-in theaters and to the Playland amusement park in San Francisco (even though her mother told her not to leave Napa).

Don’t ask either Lloyd or Wanda to name the movies that were playing at those drive-in theaters.

“I don’t remember,” she said with a laugh. “There was a lot of stuff going on,” that did not involve watching a movie screen.

“That’s what drive-in movies were for,” said Lloyd with a smile.

They were getting along great but by the time Lloyd was around 18 and Wanda was about 15, they stopped dating.

“I could tell he was interested in other girls that were older,” she said. “He broke my heart."

Yet she didn’t stay single for long. There were plenty of other boys to date. “He went his own way. And I went my way,” she said.

Lloyd joined the army. When he returned to Napa, he asked about Wanda.

“I had her on my mind,” he said. However, it was too late. The news was “she was already taken," he recalled.

Wanda did date others. She even got engaged to one man, but called it off.

In an interview this past week, Wanda said if he’d asked back then, she would have started dating Lloyd again.

“See, I didn’t know that,” said Lloyd.

“Oh malarkey,” said Wanda.

Wanda married Frank McQueeney in 1956. Lloyd married Barbara Mercer in 1959.

“Thank goodness,” he married Barbara, said Wanda. “Really, I'm serious. He had a good marriage.”

Lloyd was married for 59 years. “I had 58 years with Frank. I had a good marriage, too,” she said.

Wanda said she’s not sure if as younger adults she and Lloyd would have been compatible long-term.

Lloyd traveled a lot, she said. He’s owned at least six different homes in Napa and moved between other cities as well.

“I’m a homebody,” who’s lived in the same house since 1957, said Wanda.

Although they both lived in Napa at the same time, they didn’t really run into each other.

Lloyd worked for 53 years as a baker and owner of Butter Cream Bakery. He later retired and traveled with Barbara extensively in a motor home and on cruises. They had their own family.

Wanda and her husband also raised their children. To pay for their high school tuition, she got a job as a cashier at McDonald’s on Jefferson Street. She worked there for 25 years and loved it, Wanda said.

The years passed. In 2014, Frank McQueeney passed away. In 2018, Lloyd’s wife Barbara Zuehlke passed away.

One day, a little more than two years ago, Lloyd called Wanda and asked her to go to lunch.

And just like that, the two were a twosome, again.

These days, Lloyd and Wanda talk on the phone about twice a day, often for more than an hour. They’ll go visit old friends or family, make trips to Costco, watch TV, or go out to eat. Black Bear Diner, Allegria and El Guadalajara are some recent favorites. On Sundays, they got to a Lutheran church together, said Lloyd.

Wanda said one thing that she loves about Lloyd is how dependable and thoughtful he is.

“I could call him and say ‘Gee, Lloyd, I need to go somewhere,’ and he's right here to help me,” she said. “He's one of those men that is just so kind. And he loves all my family. And my family thinks he’s great.”

Lloyd said that he loves Wanda because she’s sweet, beautiful, is a very good cook, and “knows how to kiss real well.”

“Oh, yeah!” said Wanda with a laugh. “He’s the one who taught me how to kiss,” she said, laughing. “He’s still a good kisser.”

“She’s passionate,” said Lloyd.

Do they ever argue or disagree?

Not really, said Wanda. “I may get on his nerves, but he doesn’t get on my nerves.”

“We get along great,” said Lloyd. “We haven't had one argument in the last two years.”

They don’t currently plan on getting married or moving in together.

Wanda prefers her longtime home on Napa’s alphabet streets. Lloyd has a one-bedroom apartment in a senior complex on Jefferson Street.

“I’ve got my freedom. She's got her freedom,” said Lloyd.

Photos: Napa couple reunited after more than 74 years. Meet Wanda and Lloyd.