To recount the history behind wine in Napa is to tell the stories of a medley of different groups, each making respective and sometimes collaborative contributions to the Valley’s budding industry. Among those contributors? Jewish vintners.
Celebrating the history of Jewish winemakers in Napa Valley is a pillar of L’Chaim Napa Valley, to be held this Saturday at Congregation Beth Shalom in Napa. The night, to feature wine tastings and a dinner hosted by Jewish Vintners and congregation members, will serve dual purpose as an educational and philanthropic event, according to congregation member Donna Mendelsohn.
Mendelsohn, a member of the committee behind L’Chaim Napa Valley and the author of a book about Napa Valley’s Jewish heritage, said wine plays an integral role in Jewish traditions. It’s natural, then, that Jews have long been a part of Napa’s wine industry, she added, mentioning Al Brounstein, who founded Diamond Creek Vineyards in 1968.
“There have been Jewish vintners since the early days,” Mendelsohn said. “Jews have been (in Napa) since the gold rush.”
The night will feature vintages from 14 Jewish-owned wineries in the area, including Hagafen Cellars and Judd’s Hill Winery. Attendees can purchase tickets to the wine tasting, which will feature cheese selections from food writer Janet Fletcher, and to the dinner hosted by “King Solomon’s Table” author and chef Joan Nathan, or to both. Proceeds will benefit educational programs at Beth Shalom and the synagogue’s newly established scholarship fund for the viticulture program at Napa Valley College, according to Devereaux Smith, co-chair of the event.
“When we started discussing the event in the spring, we thought – how can we give back to the wine community?,’” she said.
This is the second consecutive year of L’Chaim Napa Valley, but the first year of the viticulture scholarship, Smith said. The first iteration of L’Chaim was held for a few years in the early 2000s as a weekend-long affair, according to Mendelsohn, but ceased because of lack of momentum. She’s pleased it’s returned, even in smaller form.
For some in Napa’s Jewish community, like COHO Wines founder Gary Lipp, Jewish identity is more impactful personally than professionally. Though it may not play a role in his winemaking, he said, the history of Jewish vintners in Napa is “a source of pride,” something he’ll help to share with the community.
Others, though, have incorporated Jewish culture into their wineries. Founder Ernie Weir produces three brands of kosher wine at Hagafen Cellars, and has been doing so for 40 years. That means refraining from working with the wine on Saturdays, or Shabbat (a traditionally holy day of rest for observant Jews) and high holidays, as well as following procedures for the wine’s handling and processing. Though it’s not always easy – the high holidays fall squarely in the middle of harvest, the busiest time of the year for wineries – Weir attributes his decision to produce kosher wines to a desire to pay a kind of homage to Jewish culture.
“When we started, there was a strong feeling of cultural pride among a lot of different groups,” Weir said, citing the pride he observed Italians felt for the Mondavi brand. “I thought – what the heck, we could do something like that, couldn’t we?”
Weir will host a table and pour his wines at Saturday’s dinner. Hagafen’s consumer base extends beyond observant Jews, Weir said, adding that the winery is simply one of many on the Silverado Trail producing high quality wines. In Hagafen’s case, those wines are kosher, he said.
Restauranteur Michael Dellar, a congregation member who helped organize the night’s proceedings, grew up attending Wilshire Boulevard Temple in Los Angeles, then known as “Synagogue to the Stars.” He sees a parallel in Napa – Beth Shalom as a “Synagogue to the Vintners,” he said. Members joke that there are as many vintner members as there are doctors or lawyers, he said. Following services at Beth Shalom, Dellar added, there’s no Maneschewitz to be found – instead, the synagogue serves Napa Valley wine.
“We had such good representation in our temple of Jewish vintners that we thought it’d be really nice to recognize them,” Dellar said.
He believes an event like L’Chaim Napa Valley could magnify the connection between the Jewish population and Jewish visitors to Napa, but also hopes it’ll be attended by members of the non-Jewish community.
“It’s a community event,” Dellar added. “We’d like to expose our Jewish vintners to the broader public, raise a few bucks for good causes and have fun while doing it.”