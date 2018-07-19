For more than four decades, the Brown Street promenade has been a way to stroll through downtown Napa, but the path has become a sleepy route as food, wine and hotels have energized the city around it.
How, then, can visitors be channeled into the now-quiet promenade? Perhaps with a redesign that adds new trees, plantings, space and pavement – and that may even banish motor vehicles from another block of Brown Street, extending the car-free gateway farther south.
Such possibilities got an early glimpse Wednesday night from Napa’s parks commission, which studied design concepts they hoped could bring the former Brown Street’s vitality up to the level of the surrounding city core – and possibly help undo some of the urban planning missteps of decades past.
“Pre-urban renewal Napa is never gonna happen again,” said Jon Huttinger of the city Parks, Recreation and Trees Advisory Commission. “But to soften three blocks of asphalt and concrete will add to the atmosphere, to the feeling that people get when they come here. And that’s going to draw more people to use that area.”
The brick-paved and tree-shaded promenade is a legacy of Napa’s urban-renewal efforts of the 1970s, when three blocks of Brown Street were closed off to cars and trucks and rebuilt for those on foot and bicycle. The decade also saw the birth of Dwight Murray Plaza, which opened on First Street in 1974 on the west side of the new pedestrian mall.
However, planners’ visions of the square and pathway forming the heart of a modernized city were never realized. An increasingly dated Dwight Murray Plaza has lost out as a public gathering place to Veterans Memorial Park to the east while the Brown Street promenade also has languished, largely ignored by visitors flocking to hotels and wine tasting rooms on First Street or eateries and shops on Main Street.
To encourage more people to take the walkway, proposals detailed by Shari Cooper, the city’s development project coordinator, would divide the makeover into three sections of the promenade – the northern section from Pearl Street and the Kohl’s store down to Dwight Murray Plaza, a central stretch down to the Second Street garage, and the southern portion from the Second Street garage entrance down to Third Street, which remains open to traffic.
The walkway’s north side could receive two new rows of trees and a median filled with plantings – or instead be opened up to let in more sunlight and create room for small outdoor festivals. Trees also could be added to the central section along the Wells Fargo back, with more landscaping possible beside the parking structure on Second Street.
But the southernmost part down to Third Street could see the most radical changes, Cooper told parks advisers. While Napa could slow drivers on the remaining vehicular section with block pavement or convert it to a one-way route, the city also may seal off cars and trucks entirely – creating an unbroken foot-and-bike route from the Napa County courthouses all the way north to Pearl Street.
The idea of an auto-free spine across downtown may have done the most to energize Napa parks advisers, perhaps none more than Mark Lucas, a longtime bicycling advocate in the city.
Although removing cars from more of Brown Street would require Napa to find funding for a new entrance into the Second Street garage, “to me if we don’t do it this way, people won’t feel welcome,” he said.
“When you put cars in the middle of a project like this, you lose the connectivity,” said Lucas. “… It’s not fine the way it is. There’s people who will say it’ll cost a lot of money, but we’ve got the money.”
Wednesday’s presentation is a jump-off point for an evaluation city officials say will include a stakeholders’ meeting in late August and a public idea-gathering forum later in the year. A technical study also will be required to map utility lines and other fixtures along the Brown Street pathway, said Cooper.
Meanwhile, design work already has advanced at Dwight Murray Plaza, where the city has accepted an overhaul filling in the sunken square and endowing it with a canopy-like art installation by the Sonoma County artist Ned Kahn. But rising construction costs have led Napa to push back the start of construction, which is not expected to begin until this coming winter.