Napa is accepting applications to fill three seats on its Planning Commission, the city announced Wednesday. Volunteers have until 5 p.m. on Sept. 20 to apply for a place with Napa’s main land-use advisory board, according to a statement on the city website.
One of the three open seats – and two of the commission’s five total berths – is reserved for a “design professional” such as an architect.
The Planning Commission is Napa’s decision-making body for land-use actions such as the issuing of design review and conditional-use permits. Applicants must live within the Napa city limits and be registered to vote.
The seats currently are occupied by Napa architect Paul Kelley, land-use planner Beth Painter and attorney Alex Myers, who are completing two-year terms and are eligible for reappointment. Kelley was appointed to the commission in 2013, Painter in 2015 and Myers in 2016.
Two other members, Gordon Huether and Michael Murray received new two-year terms from the City Council in December after the only other candidate withdrew his application.
For more information, visit cityofnapa.org/268/Boards-Commissions or contact City Clerk Tiffany Carranza at 707-257-9503.