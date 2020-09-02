Napa tattoo shop owner apologizes for post after online uproar

The posting, from Instagram, has since been removed.

Simms Ink has two locations, one at 1920 Lernhart St., near Imola Avenue in Napa and one in Hayward.

The uproar was partially spurred by a Facebook group called Stop Napa Hate, which founders say is dedicated to calling out racist behavior.

“Many have different views than mine, which is fine and I never meant for it to affect my businesses,” wrote Simms.

“I apologize to all who work in my establishments that know the real me and who I am. I don’t have hate in my heart and I will always support freedom of speech and those oppressed.”

“You might disagree with my political views but I can tell you I stand for the betterment of my community and both my families, work and home! I am devoted and loyal to both. I believe in small business and choose to support locally owned businesses no matter the owner’s background.”