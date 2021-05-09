Napa tattoo studio, art gallery to open under one roof on Jefferson Street

Napa city officials have given their blessing to a new business that will be devoted to body art and fine art – at opposite ends of the same building.
Paradise Lost, which won a permit from the Planning Commission on Thursday, will combine a tattoo parlor with a gallery devoted to the work of local artists, according to plans filed with the city by property owner Harvey Anderson. The dual showcase will occupy a vacant storefront at 2532 Jefferson St., which formerly housed The Coliseum sporting apparel store before its move south to Imola Avenue.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first six months!
“The business intends to keep supporting Napa’s local youth and community with an artistic and inspiring environment where they can express their creativity through the Fine Art gallery,” city staff wrote in a pre-meeting memorandum, adding that Paradise Lost will host community art shows twice a year and cancel tattooing appointments on those days.
Plans for the business show the fine art gallery at one end of the 2,241-square-foot-building and the tattoo parlor at the other, containing four stations equipped with tattoo beds, work tables and chairs.
All of the stations will be occupied by independent tattoo artists with Napa connections, according to the application. The team will include Julio Arredondo Villalobos, who has spent eight of his 14 years in the industry in Napa, along with artists who are alumni of nearby Napa High School – Juan Martinez and Aurelio Delgado.
Gordon Huether, who gave a Napa barber a space to work during the pandemic, will have his artworks displayed at the barber's new shop at Food City.
Because Paradise Lost would operate across Jefferson Street from Napa High School, the city shared the plans with the Napa Valley Unified School District, according to the city staff report. After district officials asked about how the parlor would prevent minors from entering, a Paradise Lost representative replied that visitors under 18 – the legal age for receiving a tattoo in California – will not be admitted unless accompanied by an adult, the report stated.
Paradise Lost would become the second new Napa business in recent months to serve double duty as an exhibit space for art. Earlier this year, Giancarlo Fradella opened the Olde Town Barbershop at the Food City shopping center on Jefferson Street and Old Sonoma Road, announcing plans to showcase works by Gordon Huether, the artist and Napa city planning commissioner.
Photos: The art of Memento Mori Tattoo in Napa
Memento Mori Tattoo
Memento Mori Tattoo in Napa
Memento Mori Tattoo shares designs by Henry Dever IV
Blair Giambastiani, tattoo artist at Memento Mori Tattoo
Memento Mori Tattoo in Napa,
Henry Dever IV, owner of Memento Mori Tattoo in Napa
Memento Mori Tattoo
Memento Mori Tattoo
Henry Dever IV, owner of Memento Mori Tattoo
Memento Mori Tattoo in Napa
Memento Mori Tattoo in Napa
Memento Mori Tattoo in Napa
The gallery of work inside Memento Mori Tattoo in Napa
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Fractional ownership is not new to Napa County, officials say. Pacaso's CEO says the company "is listening" to the concerns of neighbors.
The defendant was accused of repeatedly returning to the rural property of a 72-year-old woman whom he did not know.
“'Low income’ is a higher income than some would expect” in Napa, said the city's housing manager about a still-costly housing market.
A big construction project is meant to solve Jameson Canyon traffic tie-ups where Highway 12 meets Interstate 80 in Solano County.
American Canyon City officials protested a conceptual plan to build a series of six roundabouts to ease Highway 29 congestion.
Water use restrictions passed by the City Council are meant to reduce Napa's consumption by 15% from last year's levels.
Temporary permits allowing outdoor restaurant service on a block of Main Street will stay in effect through February, Napa's city manager has …
The culinary video producer and host to a winemakers’ collective will strike out in a new direction, with open-air acoustic music next to its …
These Silverado Middle School students are studying speed in the real world.
Like lobster? Napa Valley Lobster Co. might be right up your alley.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com