Napa tattoo studio, art gallery to open under one roof on Jefferson Street
Business

Napa tattoo studio, art gallery to open under one roof on Jefferson Street

Site of Paradise Lost tattoo parlor, Napa

The Jefferson Street storefront that once housed The Coliseum sports apparel shop is slated to host Paradise Lost, a tattoo studio and art gallery that had its Napa city permit approved by the Planning Commission on Thursday.

 Howard Yune, Register

Napa city officials have given their blessing to a new business that will be devoted to body art and fine art – at opposite ends of the same building.

Paradise Lost, which won a permit from the Planning Commission on Thursday, will combine a tattoo parlor with a gallery devoted to the work of local artists, according to plans filed with the city by property owner Harvey Anderson. The dual showcase will occupy a vacant storefront at 2532 Jefferson St., which formerly housed The Coliseum sporting apparel store before its move south to Imola Avenue.

“The business intends to keep supporting Napa’s local youth and community with an artistic and inspiring environment where they can express their creativity through the Fine Art gallery,” city staff wrote in a pre-meeting memorandum, adding that Paradise Lost will host community art shows twice a year and cancel tattooing appointments on those days.

Plans for the business show the fine art gallery at one end of the 2,241-square-foot-building and the tattoo parlor at the other, containing four stations equipped with tattoo beds, work tables and chairs.

All of the stations will be occupied by independent tattoo artists with Napa connections, according to the application. The team will include Julio Arredondo Villalobos, who has spent eight of his 14 years in the industry in Napa, along with artists who are alumni of nearby Napa High School – Juan Martinez and Aurelio Delgado.

Because Paradise Lost would operate across Jefferson Street from Napa High School, the city shared the plans with the Napa Valley Unified School District, according to the city staff report. After district officials asked about how the parlor would prevent minors from entering, a Paradise Lost representative replied that visitors under 18 – the legal age for receiving a tattoo in California – will not be admitted unless accompanied by an adult, the report stated.

Paradise Lost would become the second new Napa business in recent months to serve double duty as an exhibit space for art. Earlier this year, Giancarlo Fradella opened the Olde Town Barbershop at the Food City shopping center on Jefferson Street and Old Sonoma Road, announcing plans to showcase works by Gordon Huether, the artist and Napa city planning commissioner.

Memento Mori Tattoo recently opened the Old Adobe Plaza on Soscol Avenue in Napa. It’s owned by artist Henry Dever IV, and features the work of artists Daniel Roodzant, Blair Giambastiani and Perry Lawson.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

