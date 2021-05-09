Napa tattoo studio, art gallery to open under one roof on Jefferson Street

Napa city officials have given their blessing to a new business that will be devoted to body art and fine art – at opposite ends of the same building.

Paradise Lost, which won a permit from the Planning Commission on Thursday, will combine a tattoo parlor with a gallery devoted to the work of local artists, according to plans filed with the city by property owner Harvey Anderson. The dual showcase will occupy a vacant storefront at 2532 Jefferson St., which formerly housed The Coliseum sporting apparel store before its move south to Imola Avenue.

“The business intends to keep supporting Napa’s local youth and community with an artistic and inspiring environment where they can express their creativity through the Fine Art gallery,” city staff wrote in a pre-meeting memorandum, adding that Paradise Lost will host community art shows twice a year and cancel tattooing appointments on those days.

Plans for the business show the fine art gallery at one end of the 2,241-square-foot-building and the tattoo parlor at the other, containing four stations equipped with tattoo beds, work tables and chairs.

