Napa teacher appreciation day twist: students thank teachers from this year AND last

Pueblo Vista third grader Isabelle Ayala said she wanted to make flowers for the teacher she had in second grade because “she taught me a lot.”

“She taught me how to read and do math and understand problems. A lot of stuff.”

Charlotte Meade, also in third grade, said “last year I didn’t get to do anything” for her second grade teacher during teacher appreciation week, “because of COVID.”

“I wanted to give her flowers but I never could.” That made her feel said, said Charlotte.

Charlotte said she thought the hardest thing about being a teacher is that “sometimes it’s hard to keep track of students.” And wearing masks and avoiding touching people is hard. For example, if a student is crying, “You can’t give them a hug,” she explained.

Classmate Sullivan Bright said that it’s important to appreciate your teacher “so they feel their job is important.”

“If I was a teacher, the hardest part would be the teaching aspect and figuring out lessons to do.” Also, “probably everyone not listening to what you’re trying to say and being ignored.”