Napa teacher appreciation day twist: students thank teachers from this year AND last
Education

Dipping their little fingers into little pots of paint, the kindergartners at Napa’s Pueblo Vista Magnet School took a break from academics to do something different: make paper flowers.

Some kinders carefully painted dots and spots on their flower page. Others covered the whole flower in color, mixing the red, pink, blue, orange and purple colors into new shades.

They were creating art on Thursday morning, but not the kind that goes home to mom or dad. These flowers would be gathered into a “bouquet” and presented to their classroom teacher from last year.

It’s a twist on the traditional teacher appreciation week, explained Principal Helen Rocca.

Thanks to COVID-19, last year’s teacher appreciation week was basically a bust, Rocca said. “We did things virtually but it’s wasn’t the same.”

To make up for that, this year the Pueblo Vista kids are recognizing their teachers of this year and last.

Earlier in the week, the students participated in a number of appreciation activities such as dressing like super heroes and showing off their “super powers.” They thanked their current teachers with cards and gifts.

Students at Napa's Pueblo Vista Magnet School are remembering their teachers from this year AND last year during teacher appreciation week.

Thursday was set aside to recognize the teachers from the previous school year.

Pueblo Vista third grader Isabelle Ayala said she wanted to make flowers for the teacher she had in second grade because “she taught me a lot.”

“She taught me how to read and do math and understand problems. A lot of stuff.”

Charlotte Meade, also in third grade, said “last year I didn’t get to do anything” for her second grade teacher during teacher appreciation week, “because of COVID.”

“I wanted to give her flowers but I never could.” That made her feel said, said Charlotte.

Charlotte said she thought the hardest thing about being a teacher is that “sometimes it’s hard to keep track of students.” And wearing masks and avoiding touching people is hard. For example, if a student is crying, “You can’t give them a hug,” she explained.

Classmate Sullivan Bright said that it’s important to appreciate your teacher “so they feel their job is important.”

“If I was a teacher, the hardest part would be the teaching aspect and figuring out lessons to do.” Also, “probably everyone not listening to what you’re trying to say and being ignored.”

Third grader Solange Mendoza said being a teacher is important because if a student “is having a bad day, you can make them feel better.”

Solange said she thinks the hardest part about being a teacher is “if you don’t get the lesson, you have to keep figuring out a way” to help that student learn. “You can’t just give up.”

Principal Rocca said that teacher appreciation week, while always something to be celebrated, has new meaning after the past 13 months of the pandemic and distance learning.

“The appreciation for teachers has gone beyond a week this year,” said Rocca. “You can feel the energy now.”

Yes, maybe some people took teachers, and teaching, for granted before. Not so much after the pandemic, when so many parents were forced into homeschooling or supervising distance learning at home.

“The teachers feel loved and appreciated,” said Rocca.

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

