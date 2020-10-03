Napa teachers raise concerns about return to in-person teaching

“How am I going to manage teaching in person while teaching on Zoom?” asked Gottfried. “Why add that to the pile?”

In addition, “I’m really concerned about the disruption to learning” when the district moves to the hybrid in-person/online schedule, said Gottfried. The district began online classes on Aug. 20.

“We’re just now getting to a place where kids know how to use online learning, and we’re going to change the schedule again. I think it will do more damage than good.”

Additionally, not every family in Napa has the ability to choose to continue distance learning for their children, she said. “Some parents have no choice but to send them to school.”

She’d rather the school district wait until the start of the next semester in January, after all the fall holidays and its many social gatherings are over.

There are already consequences, said Gottfried. She’s only able to teach about half of what she normally does, she said.

“We usually do three projects in semester.” These days, “I’ll be lucky if I can get one project done in a semester.”