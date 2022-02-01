 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa teen is wild about zoo animals and volunteering

Simone Joshua doesn’t “speak” baboon, lemur or bat “languages,” but she’s been trained to interpret the animals’ behaviors. The Napan teen is part of an Oakland Zoo program called Teen Wild Guides.

Teen Wild Guides work as interpreters at interactive stations in the children’s zoo teaching visitors about animals.

Twice a month, she heads to Oakland to volunteer for a day-long shift at the zoo.

“Working with animals has been a dream,” said Simone, 13, who is in seventh grade at Napa's Stone Bridge School.

“I want to be a zookeeper,” she said. “I like that you can’t really communicate,” with animals using human words, “so you have to figure them out by how they act, how they sleep, how they eat.”

Simone has been volunteering at the teen program since August.

At the start of each Saturday or Sunday shift, she chooses the Wild Guide area she will work at for part of that day.

Each station is designed to help children to learn about and experience animals at the zoo, according to a Wild Guide program description.

Jobs include working in the goat and sheep barn, monitoring the animals and teaching children about animal care. Volunteers may also providing animal interpretive information for the public using a variety of biofacts and interactive stations. Or they could be painting faces while teaching about animals, including bats, lemurs and bugs.

Depending on the amount of experience, some Teen Wild Guides can be called on to help at other areas of the zoo, assist keepers and be trained to handle small animals.

Recently, Simone got to work in the baboon station. To this teen, “It’s one of the most exciting stations because (baboons) do so much: they play, they run around, they fight. It’s really entertaining.”

Her least favorite station could be the reptile room.

“They have cool animals, but sometimes you have to do a lot of making sure people stay out because it’s too crowded” inside, she said.

Simone’s mom or dad drives her from Napa to the zoo and then usually wait for her in a break room while she volunteers.

Linda Joshua said she can tell her daughter loves the “job.”

“It’s an amazing opportunity,” said Joshua. “It’s especially helpful if you want a career in animal husbandry of some kind,” but the experience also helps students learn how to build confidence and interact with the public, she said.

Between the application process, letters of recommendation and training, it’s a big commitment, acknowledged Simone. And yes, there is the occasional Sunday morning when she might not feel like waking up early to drive to Oakland.

“But when I get there, I always have a lot of fun and learn a lot,” she said.

Not surprisingly, at home Simone has a small “zoo” of her own. Her animals include three cats, a gecko named Cashew, a corn snake named Yuki, and a tiny shrimp that has defied all tiny shrimp lifespan expectations.

Simone said she’d also like to get a dog.

What kind?

“A Doberman,” said Simone.

She’s thinking about studying biology in college. Ultimately, her dream job would be a zookeeper.

“I like reptiles a lot, but I’d want to work with mammals (such as) some type of large cat or bear.”

Simone had this advice to any other Napa teen who might be interested in the Oakland Zoo Teen Wild Guide program: “You’ll get a lot of good opportunities,” to be around animals. “Make sure you’re ready to do all the work and homework. It’s a lot of work, but it’s all worth it."

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

Oakland Zoo Teen Wild Guide:

  • Teens interested in becoming a Teen Wild Guide need to submit a completed Teen Wild Guide application.
  • Submit two Teen Wild Guide letters of recommendation.
  • Attend orientation and interview.
  • Complete 12 hours of training.
  • Info: kgarchar@oaklandzoo.org, 510-632-9525 ext. 207

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

