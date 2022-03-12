Napa teen receives new smile amidst adversity

The year 2021 was rough for a lot of families, but none more than Napans Melinda and Damian Uriarte and their children.

The couple suffered a terrible loss when their daughter, 6-year old Rocki passed away on Jan. 12, 2021. A previously healthy little girl, Rocki had spent 326 days at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital waiting for a heart and kidney transplant after acquiring parainfluenza.

“Our family was broken,” after Rocki’s death, wrote Melinda.

The Uriartes started grief counseling and the process of “picking ourselves up,” yet Rocki’s illness also left the family financially stressed. “Our savings is gone,” Melinda said.

As the holiday season approached, Melinda asked her two other children what they’d like for Christmas. Son Drew wanted a tent to play in.

Fourteen-year-old Kayleigh asked for braces.

“I just really wanted to have a nicer smile,” explained the ninth-grader.

A tent for Drew was definitely doable, said Melinda. But braces?

“We would not be anywhere close,” to being able to afford such a process, she said.

In its 2018 annual survey, the American Dental Association listed the average price of comprehensive orthodontic treatment, which includes braces, as $5,000 to $6,000. Insurance would not cover any part of braces for Kayleigh.

And then something really wonderful happened.

While browsing on social media, Melinda saw an ad from Napa’s Hello Ortho.

“Nominate someone who deserves a FREE smile,” read the ad. “Dr. Jordan Lamberton wants to give back to the community by giving away one deserving smile to an outstanding citizen, teacher, first responder, community leader, healthcare worker, family member experiencing difficulty, or the most deserving person you know.”

The winner would receive the 3D-printed braces provided by LightForce.

The “most deserving person,” part caught her attention.

“Our teenager is amazing,” said Melinda. Before Rocki’s death, she helped care for her two younger siblings “without complaint.”

Kayleigh, “does not go ask for expensive things she knows we simply cannot” afford.

More than 100 other candidates reached out to Hello Ortho.

“We were very emotionally engaged with your story,” Lamberton told Melinda and Kayleigh.

And Kayleigh wasn’t receiving just any old braces.

LightForce 3D printed braces “are considered the Tesla of orthodontics,” said Lamberton.

Made using a 3D image of Kayleigh’s teeth, LightForce then 3D prints brace brackets made from a "ceramic polycrystalline alumina" material.

Because the brackets are custom made for each client that means shorter and fewer appointments, “and an even better smile,” said the orthodontist.

This past Thursday, Kayleigh’s Christmas wish came true as she and her mom arrived at the Hello Ortho office on Beard Road.

“I feel grateful and beyond blessed,” said Melinda of Kayleigh being chosen for free braces.

Sitting back in a reclining dental chair, Kayleigh bravely opened her mouth to begin the braces installation process.

In just over an hour, Kayleigh had a newly accented smile. Unlike metal braces, from a distance, LightForce braces are barely noticeable. The brackets blend in with the color of the patient’s teeth.

“It hurt a lot less than I thought,” said Kayleigh as she looked in a hand mirror.

When the braces come off, in about 12 months, what's the teenager hoping to see?

“A perfect smile,” she said.

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

