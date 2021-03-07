Napa teen runs first marathon for cancer research – and to honor late mother

“I thought it was wonderful, an amazing way to honor her mom,” said her father Stephen Beitz. “Anyone that can run a marathon has incredible stamina and endurance.”

Still, the preparation would test Natasha’s mettle and determination. Daily training runs with her Vintage cross country coach Shari Costanzo began at 6 miles and gradually lengthened to 20, acclimating her body to the distance that has become the hallmark of a runner’s endurance.

“Halfway through the training, my longest run was still only a half marathon and every long run was really painful and hard,” she said of the effort. “At one point I thought of opting for a half marathon, but on the next run of 18 miles, I felt really strong and really good, and I decided that I could do it.”

Through the fall and into the winter, Costanzo had an up-close look at the teen’s determination.