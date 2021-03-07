Napa teen runs first marathon for cancer research – and to honor late mother

On the day when thousands normally run a marathon down the length of the Napa Valley, one local teenager trod the 26.2-mile distance for the first time – to pay tribute to her mother and to raise funds to battle the disease that took her life.
Setting off Sunday morning from the Vintage High School parking lot, 16-year-old Natasha Beitz put one foot ahead of another on a course up the Vine Trail, northward past the mustard-blossomed vineyards of the wine country, and finally back to her home campus shortly before 12:30 p.m.
When the Vintage junior finally returned to a cheering welcome by her father, sister and about 20 other well-wishers, she had completed a journey that had been jump-started by six months of training – but truly launched by the desire to honor her mother Monica Beitz, who died of brain cancer in April 2016, at age 46.
Beitz had completed her marathon not only for her mother, but for the National Brain Tumor Society, for which she garnered more than $2,300 in donations as of Sunday – $300 over her goal – while planning her run.
“My mom was incredibly hard-working, and she always wanted to work hard for what I wanted, always taught me to dream big,” she said last week of her mother, who worked in the wine industry and was a manager at the Metro Label wine-label company before being diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma in 2014.
“I wanted to put a greater meaning into this; running a marathon is not easy, and I wanted to put in some motivation when it got hard.”
Beitz, who competes for the Crushers track team in cross country, mile and 800 meters, gained encouragement for a fund-raising marathon from the National Brain Tumor Society, in whose annual Bay Area walks the family had taken part both before and after Monica’s death. By last September, she decided to train for six months to attempt her first marathon – at the Napa Valley Marathon if the COVID-19 pandemic allowed the event to go on, but alone if the race was canceled.
“About a year ago, I got really depressed and then I decided to run a half marathon with a close friend on the team,” she recalled. “Afterward it was the most amazing feeling in the world – no feeling could compare to that – and it inspired me to train really hard and get a lot faster. I came back to cross country this season and started thinking, ‘Maybe I want to run a marathon, see what I can do.’”
“Training for 26 miles was just a lot more dedication. You have to really love running and really want to do it. The fact I was running for my mom put a lot more purpose into it.”
“I thought it was wonderful, an amazing way to honor her mom,” said her father Stephen Beitz. “Anyone that can run a marathon has incredible stamina and endurance.”
Still, the preparation would test Natasha’s mettle and determination. Daily training runs with her Vintage cross country coach Shari Costanzo began at 6 miles and gradually lengthened to 20, acclimating her body to the distance that has become the hallmark of a runner’s endurance.
“Halfway through the training, my longest run was still only a half marathon and every long run was really painful and hard,” she said of the effort. “At one point I thought of opting for a half marathon, but on the next run of 18 miles, I felt really strong and really good, and I decided that I could do it.”
Through the fall and into the winter, Costanzo had an up-close look at the teen’s determination.
“She doesn’t give up – sets her mind to something and accomplishes her goal,” Costanzo, who has coached Beitz since freshman year and accompanied her on the run, said before the two set off from the Vintage campus on Trower Avenue. “On her 20-mile training run two weeks ago, it was one of the hardest things she’d ever done. She got discouraged, but she kept going, just put one foot in front of the other, and she felt so good at the end – good enough to do a jumping photo with me!”
A near-freezing overnight chill was just starting to lift at 8 a.m., as Beitz and Costanzo – both wearing “Team Monica” ballcaps – got final encouraging words from her father, sister Madeline, and various family and school friends. Minutes later, they headed out for Trower Avenue and west toward the Vine Trail, which they would follow past the Veterans Home, the town of Yountville and along Highway 29 to the “Welcome to Napa Valley” sign in the Oakville area. A few of Beitz’s acquaintances also would accompany them for sections of the marathon, six miles at a time.
At the Napa Valley sign, the marathoner-in-the-making spared a minute to jump in midair with her coach for a snapshot at the halfway mark. “Oh my gosh, that hurt a little more at mile 13!” Costanzo quipped to Beitz after quickly coming back down to earth.
Under a sunny and much balmier sky nearly two hours later, the welcoming party had again gathered outside Vintage when the forms of Beitz and Costanzo became visible in the distance. Looping into the school parking lot – where the Napa Valley Marathon traditionally sets up its finish line – Beitz ran through a “tape” of orange nylon cord, to the cheers and whoops of friends holding flower bouquets and placards reading “GET IT NATASHA!” and “BADASS WOMAN RUN.”
But Beitz did not break her stride; a glance at her smartwatch informed her she still had to complete the last several hundred yards to reach the full 26.2-mile distance, so she continued down the school driveway and back again.
Returning down the parking lot toward her rooting section, she strode a second time through the orange cord, four hours and three minutes after departing.
Smiling but initially beyond words, Beitz accepted hugs from her sister, father and friends, sobbing as a bouquet of roses was passed into her hands.
In a year when COVID-19 had turned the official Napa Valley Marathon into a virtual affair, there had been no throng of spectators lining the roadways to cheer the runners on. But within minutes of finishing, Beitz was quick to give credit to the handful who had witnessed – and joined in – her personal marathon.
“Having my teammates and everyone cheering me was what gave me that push,” she said. “If I was alone, I don’t think I would have been able to do it.”
But perhaps the most powerful assist may have come from one who was not there, she added: “It wasn’t just running for myself; it was running for my mom, and I think that’s what helped me to push through.”
