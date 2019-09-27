Jean-Luc Pijanowski, a 13-year-old Napan who attends Harvest Middle School, is going to be on the season premiere of "Check Please, Bay Area Kids" that airs on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m. on KQED.
On Sunday, "Hearts of Heroes" will repeat a showing of a documentary about rescues from the October 2017 Atlas fire. The movie will be shown at noon on KGO.
"Check Please, Bay Area Kids" kicks off with the Dipsea Café, a Mill Valley breakfast institution, then visits Pijanowski's pick, Ca’ Momi Osteria in Napa, where he scarfs down authentic Pizza Napoletana while watching classic Italian cinema. Finally, the show rates the historic New Mecca Café in Pittsburg.
"Check, Please! Bay Area Kids" runs Tuesdays and the regular "Check, Please! Bay Area" runs on Thursdays.