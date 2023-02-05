ST. HELENA — The task is simple: Set a bunch of cones and cubes on a series of poles and shelves.

Sound easy? OK, now build and program a robot to do it. And don’t forget to teach the robot to balance itself on a second platform that tilts like a seesaw. You have two months. Good luck.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

That’s the assignment being undertaken by the OtterBots, a St. Helena-based robotics team made up of eight students from Vintage and Napa high schools.

They’re competing in the FIRST Robotics Competition, which challenges teens not only to design, build and program robots, but also to master skills like leadership, marketing, budgeting, fundraising and community outreach.

This year’s OtterBots team is sponsored by Helimec. Owner Andrew Greene is letting the team use his south St. Helena machine shop on the weekends. They work for six hours on Saturdays and five hours on Sundays, plus a Zoom meeting every Wednesday.

“These are good, smart kids who are very dedicated to what they’re doing,” Greene said. “It’s great to see them so plugged in and intent on achieving their goals. I’m really impressed with their planning ability. It gives me hope for the future.”

Charles Lamb is team captain. He specializes in programming and has been part of the OtterBots since its inception in 2019.

“Before I joined the team I didn’t know anything about programming, so I’ve had to learn a lot,” said Lamb, who uses the Java programming language.

Ty Tharp specializes in pneumatics and air-pressurized systems. He said he joined the OtterBots because it sounded like fun, “but now I’m starting to look into careers that grow out of this.”

Four weeks into the competition, the team is building a prototype. Once they’re sure their design works on a conceptual level, they’ll use Helimec’s machining tools to build the robot, which can weigh as much as 125 pounds.

One challenge is designing a grabber claw that can pick up the plastic cone and the inflatable cube. It will need two strength settings: one strong enough to squeeze the smooth, low-friction cone and another delicate enough to pick up the cube without popping it.

Pre-programming those two settings will give the robot an edge during competition “because you won’t have to fiddle around with it manually,” said Noah Ewig, mechanical lead on the project.

“You might be standing behind a sheet of Plexiglas trying to pick up a game piece in a corner 20 feet away,” Ewig said. “You want to be able to press a button and know what’s going to happen in advance.”

Another challenge is balancing the robot on a moving platform at the end of the competition. The OtterBots and their teammates will earn extra points if their robots can stay on the platform as it tilts from side to side.

The entire contest lasts only 2 1/2 hectic minutes. For the first 15 seconds the robots can only work on automation, with no human control.

Enter Lamb, who’s using Java to program the robot to manipulate cones and cubes in those crucial opening seconds and balance on the tilting platform.

There’s also an extendable arm controlled by a rack-and-pinion gear, industrial drawer slides, bearings, gyroscopes, cameras (think a self-driving Tesla), wheels and other gizmos.

The team is trying to finish the robot by the end of February, with the first competition taking place in late March.

The OtterBots team was founded in 2019 by St. Helena’s Christopher Olivier, who was 15 at the time. He’s now studying business administration at Pacific Union College and serving as student mentor to a new generation of robotics whiz kids.

Olivier initially majored in mechanical engineering until he realized the OtterBots had taught him everything he needed to know.

“You learn so many hands-on engineering skills,” he said. “I talked to other college students who were in their last or second to last year of their engineering major, and they were only just starting to touch some of the things we learned in OtterBots.”

The 2023 team is looking to build on their success from last March, when their robot, Chuck, won the Quality Award at a regional competition in Sacramento.

The team is always on the lookout for sponsors and students, especially from the Upvalley. Email Jessica Martini-Lamb at jmartinilamb@gmail.com, Leti Olivier at napacountyrobotics@gmail.com, or call 707-494-1255.

Photos: CES goes to the dogs