Napa teens paint pumpkins at library

About a dozen Napa teens gathered at the library Wednesday after school but they weren’t doing homework or even reading a book.

They were making art. Pumpkin art.

Supplied with medium-sized oval-shaped pumpkins, the teens were painting the orange gourds with a rainbow of acrylic paint colors.

The project is one of a series of teen activities sponsored by the library and youth volunteers, explained volunteer Belinda Veliz, 15.

Meeting at the library is a good way to get together, said Belinda. Plus, “Pumpkins are really popular and people like to carve and paint,” them during October.

Belinda was getting ready to paint her pumpkin by doing some practice sketches on newspaper on top of library tables. She planned to draw a character called an “Imposter Bug” from a game called “Among Us.”

Lupita Leon, also 15, was covering her pumpkin in a bright pink color. She wasn’t sure what she’d end up creating but she was starting with a solid base color.

Another teen volunteer, Lupita joked that the after-school activities (which only recently restarted due to the pandemic) are a good way “to cure boredom.”

For Lupita, “Halloween is a fun way to express yourself with costumes and decorating,” she said. “And the movies are pretty good,” she said, naming classics like “Hocus Pocus,” “Charlie Brown and The Great Pumpkin,” and the "Scream" and "Halloween" movies.

Maya Bedolla, 13, came to the painting party because “I like doing crafty stuff and I wanted to do something with my friends.”

Eden Taub joined her friend. “I love art,” said Eden. And she loves Halloween, especially the dressing-up part.

“It makes you feel like a person you’re not. You can wear really fun things. and I love wearing weird things and being different,” said Eden. For example, for a school field trip to a museum, I dressed up as a person from the Middle Ages,” because of the theme of the exhibit they were visiting. “It was really fun.”

Ramero Martinez-Gentry, a ninth-grader at Trinity prep admitted that his mom signed him up for the pumpkin painting. “I was like, ‘Alright. I’ll do it.’”

He takes drama at school, but “I’m not very good at art or painting,” said Ramero.

This Halloween he plans to do church activities like games (including bowling with pumpkins) and trunk or treat evens. “I might dress up,” he said. “I have a big old American Flag suit. I might just be an American Flag.”

Ingrid Guerrero, 17, is another library volunteer. “I like coming here because it's quiet and I like to paint. I thought it’d be fun,” she said.

“Right now everything at school is kind of stressful because of college applications, and I just felt it’d be nice to do something different. My brother taught me how to draw. It’s fun and therapeutic.”

Vintage High School junior, Dane Connor, who was sitting across from Ingrid, admitted “I honestly did not want to be here.” But Ingrid talked him into it.

Dane said he has carved a pumpkin before but this was his first time painting one.

Is he artistic? “Not in the slightest,” Dane cheerfully admitted. “But I’m just going for it.”

This teen said that he was hoping to do something with his friends on Halloween night and maybe go out with some little kids “and get some free candy.”

Napa Teen Services Librarian Melinda Mathis said she appreciates it when the student volunteers choose their own library activities.

“Mostly the projects are their idea,” said Mathis. “I want to make sure they’re doing stuff they want to do, not things I think they may want to do.”

