Napa tenants and landlords can now get help to apply for California COVID-19 rent relief funds

Since that time, the Foundation has approved grants of $500,000 to launch a new program powered by four existing community-based nonprofits: On the Move; UpValley Family Centers; Fair Housing Napa Valley; and Bay Area Legal Aid. The collaborative is now available to walk tenants and landlords step-by-step through the state Housing is Key application process, including: providing computers and setting up email addresses; providing translation where needed to tenants not fluent in English; gathering required documents; and making referrals to fair housing or legal counseling should more significant issues arise. These nonprofits are trusted by locals and can calm fears about the perceived potential of landlord retribution, or concerns about immigration status when submitting personal information to the state.

Housing is Key funds issued by the state of California are intended to prevent future evictions by providing rent relief to eligible residents for up to 100% of owed back rent, starting from March last year (eligible renters may also receive help with utilities and three months of forward rent). A statewide eviction moratorium in place during much of the pandemic is expected to end on Sept. 30. Evictions are likely to restart on Oct. 1, leaving eligible renters who have not yet applied for rent relief vulnerable. The collaborative encourages Napa County residents to contact them to apply immediately to prevent evictions wherever possible.