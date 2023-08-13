Few people in Napa Valley have contributed as much to the community as Teresa Foster.

Download Napa Valley Register news app today! Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.

As an immigration consultant for 33 years, Foster helped thousands of new residents find a home in and around Napa Valley. During that time, she had her own radio and TV show and newspaper column and was a member of numerous nonprofit boards and local committees.

In December 2021, Foster officially retired from her company, Teresa Foster Immigration Consultant.

But it should be no surprise that Napa Valley hasn’t seen or heard the last of Teresa Foster. She’s now focused her attention on a specific role: as a community consultant and activist.

Editor's note: this interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Q. What’s your background and how did you end up in Napa Valley?

A. I was born, raised and married in Mexico City. After working as a bilingual executive assistant for many years I met and fell in love with a fifth-generation Californian, Sean Foster. I followed him to Moraga, Puerto Rico, and then Napa, where I found my future career as an immigration consultant. I was passionate about it because I was also an immigrant myself. I loved every day of my career.

Q. Who were some of your mentors when you started working in Napa?

A. Tala DeWynter. Other pioneers are Hope Lugo, Virginia Romero, Carmen Garcia, Leon Garcia, Aurelio Hurtado, Gerardo Perez and Roberto Garcia.

Q. What were some of your most significant contributions to the Napa Valley community?

A. Being on different boards (and committees) representing my Latino community, speaking and making changes on their behalf (such as) Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, the Napa County Hispanic Network, the original Copia (which operated from 2001 to 2008), the hospice organization now known as Collabria Care/Community Health Napa Valley, Napa Valley Adult School, OLE Health, Women’s Club of Napa Valley and Fair Housing of Napa Valley.

Q. Did you ever feel like that was a lot of pressure for one person?

A. No. I just felt like I was there for a reason. And I always said, “Put me in the best place where I can serve my community.”

Q. Why is that so important to you, serving your community?

A. Because whatever happens in this community, positive or negative, it affects all of us.

Q. What do you love about the Napa community?

A. Napa is special; I raised my children here. (This area has) great schools, neighborhoods and, most of all, I encountered passionate people ready to help to make an integrated community.

Q. Why did you decide to retire?

A. The pandemic hit us hard. My husband got COVID. I got COVID and I ended up in the hospital for 12 days at Kaiser in Vallejo. That was part of it, but after 33 years of excellence in serving our clients, I wanted to step down and leave my assistant of 16 years, Angeles Gonzalez, to follow. My husband and partner just wanted to be part of the fun, travel and family that we love.

Q. What happened to your immigration consulting business?

A. Angeles Gonzalez, who was my assistant for 16 years, took over. (The business is now called Angeles Gonzalez Immigration Consultant.) She’s doing a good job.

Q. What does Napa still need to do for our Latino/Hispanic community? What is missing?

A. We need more affordable housing for the people who work in the restaurant/hospitality and agricultural industries, more representation in law enforcement, political representatives, more affordable day care, more professional role models, and more fun events for our youth, so when they became adults they will keep spending time and money in their own community.

Q. Is there one thing you wish you could go back and change or do over?

A. Not a thing. I was able to start a TV show in Spanish, “Charlando con Teresa Foster;" a column, “What’s New with Immigration,” that ran in five newspapers including the Napa Valley Register; and a radio show, “Talking about Immigration and More.” I feel very proud and thankful for a lot of people who helped me to help our community.

Q. If you wrote your biography, what would you name the book?

A. “Proud to be Latina: Never Be Ashamed of Who You Are.”

Q. Who is following in your footsteps and what is your advice to those people?

A. Of course, my assistant for 16 years, Angeles, who became my right hand. She got her credentials to be an immigration consultant, notary public (and) tax preparer and continues working close with immigration officers to give the best information to our community.

Never forget your roots, and where you come from. Never leave behind people who need you. Continue with your culture, your traditions, and that will enrich us, all of us.

Q. What are you working on right now?

A. The Oct. 28 Noche de Catrinas fundraiser gala and benefit for Fair Housing Napa Valley.

La Catrina has become an icon of the Mexican Día de Muertos, or Day of the Dead. She or he is an elegantly dressed skeleton figure, used as a symbol of this celebration, to honor and protect those who have passed. Wearing a costume for the Day of the Dead theme is encouraged.

The gala includes a meal, wine, dancing, live wine auction, a fund-a-need and silent auction for the watercolor of the “Catrina” painted by Carol Leonti.

You're invited Teresa Foster's current project includes the Noche de Catrinas fundraiser, a gala and benefit for Fair Housing Napa Valley. Oct. 28, 5 to 11 p.m. Embassy Suites by Hilton Napa Valley, 1075 California Blvd., Napa eventbrite.com/e/noche-de-catrinas-fundraiser-gala-benefit-for-fair-housing-napa-valley-tickets-619958270877

PHOTOS: Scenes from Napa Humane's Walk for Animals in Yountville Napa Humane's Walk for Animals 2023 Napa Humane's Walk for Animals 2023 Napa Humane's Walk for Animals 2023 Napa Humane's Walk for Animals 2023 Napa Humane's Walk for Animals 2023 Napa Humane's Walk for Animals 2023 Napa Humane's Walk for Animals 2023 Napa Humane's Walk for Animals 2023 Napa Humane's Walk for Animals 2023 Napa Humane's Walk for Animals 2023 Napa Humane's Walk for Animals 2023 Napa Humane's Walk for Animals 2023