Napa therapists adapt to counseling without face-to-face contact during coronavirus shutdown

“People come to therapy because they're having a hard time, and now everything is magnified in its severity,” Sabina Correa, owner of Napa Psychological Services, said Tuesday in a videoconference with three other members of the group. “They've been so grateful to be able to continue their therapy. They're so thankful they have this service right now, and we want it to be a very safe space.”

Much of the digital framework Correa and her partners needed to treat patients from afar was already on hand in the form of Theranest, which is designed with security features designed to protect medical records from hacking in order to comply with federal patient privacy laws. The practice has used the program to move most of its counseling online, except for a handful of clients who continue to be seen in person due to recovery from severe trauma or a high risk of self-harm, she said.

What technical glitches do occur are often more the fault of home internet connections not built for the high data demands of medical practices, according to members. But they still described such technology as a valuable lifeline when in-person visits are nearly impossible.