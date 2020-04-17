Napa therapists change their ways during coronavirus shutdown

Local psychologists and counselors are finding different ways to be there for their clients, even when they cannot be with them.
For nearly a month, therapists in Napa have been forced to look after the mental health of residents without the most basic of tools: face-to-face contact in an office. They have turned to tools as sophisticated as videoconferencing, or as simple and time-tested as a phone call.
The state and county stay-home orders – and earlier calls for social distancing of at least 6 feet – upended numerous professions in which close contact has been taken for granted. It forced local psychology practices to rapidly find the best way to diagnose and treat emotional and mental issues remotely, without the subtle but vivid cues of speech, expression and body language that go unnoticed except when they are absent.
For some, the solution has lain in the same camera-and-voice systems businesses and governments have leaned on to stay in touch with one another and the public as emergency rules meant to curb COVID-19's spread have brought even small public gatherings to a halt.
Napa Psychological Services continues to offer therapy to homebound clients, replacing office rooms with the Theranest program to allow for secure video sessions. In this way, counseling has continued even as the Jefferson Street office remains locked and therapists continue to shelter in their own homes.
“People come to therapy because they're having a hard time, and now everything is magnified in its severity,” Sabina Correa, owner of Napa Psychological Services, said Tuesday in a videoconference with three other members of the group. “They've been so grateful to be able to continue their therapy. They're so thankful they have this service right now, and we want it to be a very safe space.”
Much of the digital framework Correa and her partners needed to treat patients from afar was already on hand in the form of Theranest, which is designed with security features designed to protect medical records from hacking in order to comply with federal patient privacy laws. The practice has used the program to move most of its counseling online, except for a handful of clients who continue to be seen in person due to recovery from severe trauma or a high risk of self-harm, she said.
What technical glitches do occur are often more the fault of home internet connections not built for the high data demands of medical practices, according to members. But they still described such technology as a valuable lifeline when in-person visits are nearly impossible.
“It's accepting there will be glitches and pauses, making the best use one can of the info one does have,” said Anna Lewis of Napa Psychological Services. “We still have facial expressions; we still pick up on the tone of voice and emotional cues. There is a lot of information that comes with video chat that we can't get on the telephone.”
Another Napa-based practice, Burnett Therapeutic Services Inc., also is conducting most of its client sessions by video using Google Meet.
Several children with autism or developmental disabilities are continuing their therapy by having staff members assigned to meet them at their homes, according to executive director Mitze Burnett. Those workers are required to sign daily work authorizations based on regular temperature checks and showing no symptoms of illness.
“Families and staff have information on each other's lives we would not share in normal circumstances, but we want to be transparent about everything involved,” she said about the precautions, which also include allowing parents of autistic children to opt for teleconferencing instead.
How different families respond to online video varies by temperament and circumstances, according to Christie Johnson, a therapist and the practice's program manager. While some households are unfamiliar with the technology and prefer to communicate over the phone, others have thrived with virtual face-to-face sessions, she said.
“One girl is not very comfortable on the phone so we went on video, and she comes alive on video,” Johnson said of one young client. “This is technology a lot more young people are more comfortable in than I am. That's been great to see, and this is a child who is (normally) pretty reserved, and it's nice to see how she's blossomed.”
Elsewhere in Napa, clinicians at Mentis, which provides mental health services to lower-income residents, are adapting the work not only to the stay-at-home restrictions but often to a clients' means, according to executive director Rob Weiss.
“This situation highlights a lot of the challenges we face,” he said Wednesday. “One is the disparity in income and access to resources; in order for us to deliver telehealth, people have to have computers and smartphones and good bandwidth. The digital divide comes up – not to mention having a confidential and private place at home to engage with your counselor.”
During the four weeks of shelter-at-home restrictions, Mentis therapists have kept in touch with clients through a variety of video chat platforms, but also have counseled others by phone. The latter, simpler option has been favored not only by patients without adequate home internet service but also, according to Weiss, by some clients lacking enough privacy at home to keep a video call confidential.
But perhaps the highest hurdle to some Mentis clients, Weiss suggested, is not technology but money, as widespread shutdowns of restaurants, hotels and other tourism-driven businesses throw Napans out of work.
“We are waiving co-pays because most of our clients are low-income, and many of them have lost their jobs and wages,” he said. “We want to make sure there are no barriers to getting therapy. “Five or 10 or 15 dollars is important for some people right now.”
