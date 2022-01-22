Napa thrift stores adapt to pandemic, restrictions

As the COVID pandemic drags on, Napa thrift stores continue to bend and twist every which way to keep customers, and their donations, coming in. It seems to be working.

“Business was good during the holidays,” said American Cancer Society Discovery Shop manager Bonnie Shields.

Sales have been “fabulous,” at the Napa Methodist Thrift Store, said Martine Patrick, shop manager.

"The community is very generous," with both donations and support, said Mina Byrne, president of Community Projects. The nonprofit shop remains temporarily closed due to the pandemic but plans to reopen in early February.

As with other Napa retailers, Discovery Shop shoppers are asked to wear masks and use hand sanitizer when they visit, said Shields. The shop staff also follow COVID safety protocols and instructions, as posted by Shield’s office. The store (at 1380 Trancas St.) is currently open every day except Sundays and Mondays.

Shields said many regulars still shop at the store, with one noticeable difference. The customers that used to visit by bus from their senior living communities haven’t yet returned. They are missed, she said.

Where to thrift shop in Napa Community Projects 715 Franklin St., Napa 707-226-7585 Reopening in early February, date TBA American Cancer Society Discovery Shop 1380 Trancas St., Napa 707-224-4398 Current hours: Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Sunday and Monday. Napa Methodist Women's Thrift Shop 625 Randolph St., Napa Open starting Feb. 1 on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

One big change at the Discovery Shop, as a result from COVID, is that customers are asked to make appointments to donate their items.

When the original COVID stay-at-home orders first ended, “We were swamped,” with donations from people who had been cleaning out closets while stuck at home, said Shields. “It was just too overwhelming.” By asking donors to make an appointment, they don’t have to wait and the store can better accommodate their items, said Shields.

Now that the holiday items have been sold, the store is now focusing on selling winter jackets. And they have plenty of them, said Shields. Some of the coats will also be donated to local coat drives and nonprofits, she noted.

The Discovery Shop even has fur and fine leather outerwear to sell. For example, someone recently donated a mink-lined trench coat to the Discovery Shop. It has mink cuffs and a mink collar, and the mink lining is detachable. The coat will likely be priced at more than $1,000, Shields said. But there are plenty of everyday jackets and coats at much lower prices.

After its normal holiday closure, Napa’s Community Projects had originally planned to reopen on Jan. 4, said Byrne. With the spread of Omicron, that date was pushed to Jan 18. However, after employees were exposed to COVID, the reopening date has been extended yet again, to early February.

“We went back and forth (on when to reopen) ... but why take a risk?” said Byrne. She noted that many of their volunteers are elderly or live with higher-risk individuals.

The extended closure also means that donations to Community Projects are temporarily on hold, to the dismay of some would-be donors.

“We’re sorry,” for the delay, said Byrne. She knows people have items they have been waiting to donate. “We feel terrible they are disappointed. We know they want to help us.”

“We look forward to seeing everyone when we open and make it a safe place for our staff, members, and the community to come in and shop,” said Byrne.

After being closed for 17 months due to the pandemic, in October, Napa Methodist Women's Thrift Shop reopened its thrift shop. Located at 625 Randolph St., it’s typically open Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The shop was temporarily closed as usual during the holiday season but is set to reopen as planned on Feb. 1.

All customers are required to mask up, and hand sanitizer is provided, said shop manager Martine Patrick.

Donations can be brought on Tuesdays. The pandemic hasn’t changed what they will or will not accept, said Patrick. This smaller thrift store accepts clothing, dishes, décor and other items, she said. However, items with a cord or plug are not accepted.

Patrick said she’s not seeing any particular trends from shoppers or items that people are donating. She centers the shop displays and promotions around holidays and seasons, said Patrick.

“We have a special table for Valentines, March is our big jewelry sale, April is Easter, then summer … every month has a theme.”

The shop adds new inventory regularly, said Patrick.

“It’s always full.”

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

