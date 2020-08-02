Napa thrift stores face COVID-19

The Discovery Shop was able to reopen in June, said MacDonald. The store’s safety plan for shoppers includes a hand sanitizer station, clear panels at the register and containers for clean and used pens.

“We only allow about 10 people in the shop,” at a time, said MacDonald. “We’re strict about that, and about using masks.”

“We’re here to keep everybody safe,” she said. Yes, some complain about wearing masks, “But most of the people have been very kind and understanding,” said MacDonald.

Customers can try on clothes at the Discovery Shop but afterwards those clothing items are quarantined for 48 hours. Donations are now by appointment only. Those items are also then quarantined for 48 hours.

Store hours have been cut back as well. The Discovery Shop is now open Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It used to be open daily, “But we don’t have enough volunteers to be able to do that,” said MacDonald.

Community Projects at 715 Franklin St. in downtown Napa isn’t able to reopen just yet, but they are getting close, said Gerig.