Napa tied a century-old heat record on Monday

A heat record for Dec. 7 in Napa was tied Monday when the temperature hit 74 degrees, the National Weather Service reported.

This tied a record set in 1917, officials said.

Daytime temperatures are expected to drop into the mid-60s Wednesday, then possibly to the upper 50s by week's end, the National Weather Service said.

As for rain, there is a low probability of some precipitation this weekend, the agency said. 

