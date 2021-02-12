Napa title company wins nearly $1 million in lawsuit

Frattini had been employed at First American Title Company of Napa for more than 40 years, with nearly two decades as a board member and corporate officer, said the release.

Judge Victoria Wood wrote, “... it is clear that Placer knew it was coordinating its expansion efforts with a leader of the company, in fact, the president of the company and a true leader with respect to revenue generation, administration, and employee and community respect.”

Placer “worked closely with Frattini for approximately 10 months, encouraging him to corral top employees of First American into ‘playing the game’” of keeping their jobs at First American while Placer and Frattini coordinated plans to open a Napa Placer branch. Some 21 employees eventually left First American to work at Placer, due to a "toxic" work environment,” according to the judge's decision.

Frattini and his coworkers were “very displeased with the change in company culture that occurred in the years after Jonny Karpuk became CEO of First American,” according to the judge's decision.

The court found that Frattini and Placer interfered unfairly “through unfair competition.”

