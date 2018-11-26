Napa will begin its annual Hydrant Flushing Program next week, with water lines in Browns Valley, Alta Heights and downtown areas regions to be cleaned out by next April.
This procedure removes particles and minerals that have settled over time and flushes them out of the system.
This program may cause periods of discolored water and reduced water pressure in localized areas where flushing is being conducted, the city said in a news release.
The water will remain safe to use and generally clears within a few hours after flushing has been completed. Residents should monitor their water prior to starting laundry, especially when washing white clothes.
Although customers will continue to have water service during this program, flushing operations may activate low-pressure alarms on automatic fire sprinkler systems due to temporary reductions in water pressure.
Commercial customers, especially businesses that serve the public, should be aware of the water quality while flushing is taking place in their area.
The hydrant flushing staff will be using dechlorination tablets to remove chlorine in the water before the water goes into the storm drain system and eventually into the Napa River.
Due to the high volume of water flowing from the hydrants, the dechlorination tablets may cause some bubbling of the water, giving it a soapy appearance. The tablets are environmentally safe and are being used to protect the river, the city said.
This year’s program will start with Zone 4 (Browns Valley, then Alta Heights), then Zone 1—the central downtown area from Lincoln Ave in the north to the Marina south of Imola Avenue.
The Water Division will update the City’s website regularly to provide a map of the region being flushed each day and a map of the region that will be flushed next, to help keep the public up-to-date on our progress. The flushing program maps and updates can be found at: www.cityofnapa.org/water
Contact the City of Napa Water Division at 707-257 9521 with any questions or concerns.