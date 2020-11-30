Napa to begin flushing city water lines this week

The City of Napa Water Division will begin its annual Hydrant Flushing Program this week. The program, which is expected to continue through April, will start in the south by the college and continue generally from south to north, excluding downtown and the hillsides.

Fire hydrants are opened to move a large volume of water at a higher-than-normal velocity through the mains. This procedure moves particles and minerals that have settled over time and flushes them out of the system.

This program may cause periods of discolored water and reduced water pressure in localized areas where flushing is being conducted, the city said in a news release. The water will remain safe to use and generally clears within a few hours. Residents should monitor their water prior to starting laundry, especially when washing white clothes.

Although customers will continue to have water service during this program, flushing operations may activate low-pressure alarms on automatic fire sprinkler systems due to temporary reductions in water pressure, the city said. Commercial customers, especially businesses that serve the public, should be aware of the water quality while flushing is taking place in their area.