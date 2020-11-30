Napa to begin flushing city water lines this week

The City of Napa Water Division will begin its annual Hydrant Flushing Program this week. The program, which is expected to continue through April, will start in the south by the college and continue generally from south to north, excluding downtown and the hillsides.
Fire hydrants are opened to move a large volume of water at a higher-than-normal velocity through the mains. This procedure moves particles and minerals that have settled over time and flushes them out of the system.
This program may cause periods of discolored water and reduced water pressure in localized areas where flushing is being conducted, the city said in a news release. The water will remain safe to use and generally clears within a few hours. Residents should monitor their water prior to starting laundry, especially when washing white clothes.
Although customers will continue to have water service during this program, flushing operations may activate low-pressure alarms on automatic fire sprinkler systems due to temporary reductions in water pressure, the city said. Commercial customers, especially businesses that serve the public, should be aware of the water quality while flushing is taking place in their area.
The hydrant flushing staff will be using dechlorination tablets to remove chlorine in the water before the water goes into the storm drain system and eventually into the Napa River. Due to the high volume of water flowing from the hydrants, the dechlorination tablets may cause some bubbling of the water, giving it a soapy appearance. The tablets are environmentally safe and are being used to protect the river.
The Water Division will update the City’s website regularly to provide a map of the region being flushed each day and a map of the region that will be flushed next, to help keep the public up to date on our progress. The flushing program maps and updates can be found at: www.cityofnapa.org/HydrantFlushing
SEE THE WEEK IN CARTOONS
Signe Wilkinson cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Mike Lester cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Signe Wilkinson cartoon
Nick Anderson cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Tim Campbell
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Nick Anderson cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Signe Wilkinson cartoon
Tim Campbell Editorial Cartoons
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Signe Wilkinson cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Clay Bennett editorial cartoon
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
News of the family-built roller coaster went “viral” — delighting readers around the world, including one very special man.
It’s an unfortunate end for the homeless, but this camp, along with others in Napa, have gotten out control, said Napa City Manager Steve Potter.
Tired of speeders, someone took the matter into their own hands and built two striped asphalt speed bumps across Hilltop Drive.
The COVID-19 pandemic led Napans to take up all kinds of new hobbies and projects. Some locals got into sourdough bread baking. Others got hoo…
Napa County plummeted overnight from the COVID-19 orange tier to the purple tier, leaving many local business owners scrambling Tuesday to adj…
Five employees and 18 students attending classes in the Napa Valley Unified School District have contracted the coronavirus.
Alicia Sanner of Napa said the last promotion that went to a man less qualified than herself was the proverbial last straw, so, the 36-year-ol…
Napa County must halve its daily COVID-19 cases to escape the purple pit of the state’s color-coded rating system.
For almost 40 years, Auction Napa Valley was a fixture of wine country philanthropy, raising hundreds of millions of dollars for local charita…
A33-year-old Napa man was sentenced to 42 years in state prison after pleading no contest in Napa Superior Court to an assortment of child mol…
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.