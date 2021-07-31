Napa to begin months-long redistricting process

The city of Napa will soon begin a months-long process of redrawing City Council voting districts a year and several months after creating those districts. And this time, Napa residents will have more opportunities to give input.

State law requires all municipalities with district-based elections to redraw the districts to be in line with the most recent Census — which means the redistricting process is designed to happen once a decade. The city’s old district maps, despite being created in 2020, were drawn based on the 2010 Census because 2020 Census data weren't available.

Heading into August 2021, those Census numbers still aren’t available. But, according to city clerk Tiffany Carranza, the city expects the 2020 Census data will be available, in a usable form, around late September. And the city is heading into an extensive public engagement process — with plans for five community workshops and five public hearings.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: 1 year for $26

Community feedback is required by state law in the process of redistricting because local residents are asked to identify what they consider their “communities of interest,” a broad term that refers to people with shared social or economic interests who live in a defined area, according to Carranza.