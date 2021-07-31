Napa to begin months-long redistricting process

The city of Napa will soon begin a months-long process of redrawing City Council voting districts a year and several months after creating those districts. And this time, Napa residents will have more opportunities to give input.
State law requires all municipalities with district-based elections to redraw the districts to be in line with the most recent Census — which means the redistricting process is designed to happen once a decade. The city’s old district maps, despite being created in 2020, were drawn based on the 2010 Census because 2020 Census data weren't available.
Heading into August 2021, those Census numbers still aren’t available. But, according to city clerk Tiffany Carranza, the city expects the 2020 Census data will be available, in a usable form, around late September. And the city is heading into an extensive public engagement process — with plans for five community workshops and five public hearings.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: 1 year for $26
Community feedback is required by state law in the process of redistricting because local residents are asked to identify what they consider their “communities of interest,” a broad term that refers to people with shared social or economic interests who live in a defined area, according to Carranza.
The new maps, which are required to be approved by April 17, 2022, will be used for the 2022 Napa City Council elections. Two council seats, for the 1st and 3rd Districts — currently held by councilmembers Liz Alessio and Mary Luros respectively — will be open in the 2022 elections. Elections for the other two council seats will be held in 2024. The mayor’s seat, which Scott Sedgley won last year, is chosen at-large every four years.
Alessio and Luros, the final current councilmembers to be elected at-large, both reside in the districts that will be up for election in 2022. That means the two councilmembers will most likely be able to choose to run again for those seats next year.
The city of Napa switched to district elections last year from an at-large voting system — in which every resident votes for every open council seat —after receiving a letter from the Napa County Progressive Alliance alleging the at-large system violates the California Voting Rights Act of 2001 by diluting the vote of Napa’s Latino population. Under district elections, only voters residing in a specific district may vote for a City Council candidate, who also must also be a resident of that district.
Napa’s Latino community makes up about 41% of the city's population, though only two Latinos have ever been elected to the Napa City Council. Current Latino councilmember Bernie Narvaez was elected to his position in Napa’s first district elections last year and represents the 4th District.
The California Voting Rights Act essentially made it easier for minority groups to contend at-large voting systems dilute their vote. Lawyers across California, as a result, began sending out demand letters to municipalities with at-large voting systems that alleged those systems violate the CVRA.
The municipalities, after receiving a letter, either need to quickly establish intent to switch to district elections — and therefore enter a tight timeline for engaging the community, drawing the maps and approving those maps — or face a likely lawsuit. Almost no municipalities in the state have successfully defended against a CVRA lawsuit, which can cost millions of dollars, and avoided the switch.
Napa successfully switched to district elections over a 4-month period last year, during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Carranza said the city received a lot of participation — including around 44 proposed maps and 58 Community of Interest worksheets — despite the truncated process. But residents also said it was too quick of a process last year, which Carranza said the city is attempting to remedy this year.
“That’s why we’re really trying to, first of all, start the educational process,” Carranza said. “That’s really what was lacking the last time; we didn’t have lot of time to share the ‘why’ of it. We said the why and then we hit the ground running into the work of the transition. But now we have a little bit more time to help answer questions and educate the community.”
The first phase of the educational process, Carranza said, started with an informational website in May. The website, cityofnapa.org/1010/Redistricting, includes a worksheet for residents to describe the communities where they live.
Public hearings for redistricting are scheduled from Oct. 26 to March 8, 2022. And community workshops are scheduled starting Dec. 1 and ending Jan. 30, 2022. The city clerk’s office will also be holding pop-up events about redistricting at the Napa Farmers Market on Aug. 31 and Sept. 18.
“We just want to make sure the community is feeling represented,” Carranza said. “That their community of interest, be it a location or a demographic, is represented in their district. And not broken up.”
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
A judge has dismissed part of a lawsuit brought by the home-sharing company Pacaso against the city of St. Helena, in a dispute centering on a…
Napa County is recommending — but not requiring — that even the vaccinated wear masks inside public places.
Napa Police Department Capt. Jennifer Gonzales will become the next permanent Napa Police Chief
A shared love of wine and the quirky St. Helena police log led Chris Morisoli and Hillary Hoppe to create the Nine One Wine Podcast.
Napa cannabis advocate Jackie McGowan is one of 46 candidates seeking to become governor if California voters recall Gavin Newsom Sept. 14.
Should this Napa historic home become a B&B called "Hotel California?"
This Napa woman is going to save her friend's life—by donating one of her kidneys.
It’s not every day you get a letter from the White House. Let alone a thank you note from the President of the United States.
A Napa shopping center on busy Jefferson Street is for sale. The asking price? A cool $3.5 million.
A Napa-based naturopathic doctor is the first person in the United States to face charges of offering fake “homeoprophylaxis immunization” cor…
You can reach Edward Booth at (707) 256-2213.