At least 20 households have found new roofs over their heads through a Napa assistance program, according to city authorities who hope to extend its reach to more people lacking homes or in danger of losing theirs.
Napa introduced a combination of cash incentives to landlords, and reference services to match owners with renters, in October 2017. With the program now in its second year, housing officials hope to increase the number of eligible tenants through a set of changes made last fall.
Housing references from Abode Services, which runs Napa County’s shelters and transient programs, are now available to tenants with fewer than 60 days to use their federal rental subsidies before they expire – 15 days longer than before. And new renters also can receive as much as $5,000 to deal with application fees, security deposits and other costs that can block people eking out a month-to-month existence from closing the deal on an apartment.
Federal housing funds from the Section 8 program flow into local housing agencies that issue vouchers for renters to use on the open market, but Napa’s soaring rents have left many low-income residents shorthanded even with such help – when they can even find landlords willing to participate in the program rather than take in others able to pay market-level rents for apartments.
The city Housing Authority – five of whose seven board members also belong to the City Council – first approved $200,000 for the incentive program in October 2017 in response to persistent housing shortages that have shrunk the vacancy rate to as low as 1 percent while driving rents far beyond the reach of lower-income tenants.
Landlords taking vouchers for the first time in at least three years receive $1,000, plus $500 for each additional subsidized renter. As protection against property damage and vacancies, owners also are entitled to the use of a 24-hour hotline to report property emergencies and up to $3,500 to cover tenant-caused damage during their first three years taking part in Section 8, along with “continuity payments” equal to a month’s rent when a tenant leaves without being evicted.
Five landlords owning seven units have signed up for the city program, and no damage claims were filed during its first year, the city’s housing manager Lark Ferrell wrote the council in November.
Napa found more success finding apartments for homeless people than it did re-housing tenants at risk, according to Ferrell. All but one of 11 homeless clients entering the program in its inaugural year found new dwellings through Abode, but only 10 of 21 at-risk renters were similarly successful.
One possible reason for the difference in outcomes so far may be the higher level of oversight and case management for homeless people compared to those currently housed, but possibly struggling with financial or personal problems, according to Emma Moyer, Abode’s senior program manager.
“You’d think a person with no rental history would be more difficult, but sometimes a bad rental history is worse than no rental history,” she said. “If they had a recent eviction or a negative reference from a landlord, that could create a negative barrier for some folks.”
Other tenants who had been in danger of eviction either were able to keep or renew their leases and did not need city assistance, or received help from relatives, according to the Housing Authority and Abode.
Another complication for at-risk renters was the assistance program’s original requirement that their Section 8 vouchers be no more than 45 days from expiring – a window Ferrell said was too short of time for many families to find new quarters with vacancies in short supply. In response, the council expanded the program to families with up to two months left to use their housing vouchers.
Also added to the benefits for renters was “barrier removal” money to pay for typical move-in fees, as well as for clearing unpaid utility bills at clients’ old dwellings to allow power and water to be turned on at their new homes.