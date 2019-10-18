More money may flow from Napa into the upkeep of sports fields at local public schools over the next three years, as the city contemplates a larger role overseeing the facilities that host recreational programs while students are away.
The City Council on Tuesday approved a three-year agreement to use and maintain athletic facilities owned by the Napa Valley Unified School District. Under the deal, which awaits endorsement by the district’s board of trustees, Napa would supply the district $225,000 annually for upkeep – up from the $130,000 it has contributed each year since 2000 – while also paying NVUSD $75,000 to $100,000 a year in rental fees for city-sponsored summer swim programs, community leagues and sports camps.
The agreement would update an existing pact dating to 1988, which covers sites at 17 NVUSD schools and has included additions over the years such as city funding for a running track at Harvest Middle School. Facilities include football, soccer, baseball and softball fields along with pools, basketball courts and playgrounds.
Meanwhile, city and school staffs are pursuing a long-term agreement after 2022 in which Napa would take more day-to-day responsibility for many school sports facilities outside of classroom hours and during summer break, according to city Recreation Manager Katrina Gregory.
The oversight likely would apply to fields at NVUSD elementary and middle schools, leaving the school district to continue overseeing high school facilities to ensure the continuity of prep sports programs.
Mike Pearson, the Napa school district’s vice president for operational services, predicted a closer partnership could allow school facilities to stand up to more intensive use than was envisioned when those campuses first opened.
“The fields in NVUSD were designed and built for the use of students in our schools,” he said Thursday. “We don’t have competitive sports in the elementary schools; (their fields) weren’t designed to have the use they have for practice and games by outside users.”
The prospect of more city funding also was welcomed by Arik Housley, a vice president with the Napa United soccer program that uses fields at seven local public schools, including Vintage High.
“Any support that helps improve level of fields for youth and adults is outstanding,” he said, pointing to the heavier use of athletic facilities by youth and community clubs – some of them playing sports, like lacrosse, that are later arrivals on the local scene. “The use of our fields is seemingly much more than it was 25 years ago; most sports have year-round options now, which didn’t used to be the case.”
Over the next two years, Napa will update its revenue and cost projections for local sports fields, look into what resources will be needed for upkeep and event scheduling, and study a possible change from charging use fees per athlete to charging programs by the hour, Gregory told the council.
A move toward increased city management of school recreation areas would mark a sharp turnabout from the aftermath of the Great Recession, when Napa suspended payments for five years before restoring them in 2015.