Napa to boost payments to homeowners for sidewalk repairs

Homeowners fixing up sidewalks and driveway entrances outside their homes can receive more than twice as much reimbursement from Napa after the city updated its cost-sharing program.
Napa is boosting repayments to cope with sharply higher construction expenses since the city began the sidewalk cost-share campaign in 1994, Public Works Director Julie Lucido said in a memo to council members.
The program allowed residents to do such repair work in front of their properties and have the city reimburse up to half the cost. However, repayment rates have largely stood still in the years since, while construction costs have steadily grown – to an average of $15 a square foot for replacement sidewalks and $18.75 a square foot for driveway entries, largely because Napa regulations now require thicker concrete than in the 1990s, according to Lucido.
Participation in cost-sharing has dropped as Napa's rates have covered less of the expense, with an average of fewer than 25 residents taking part in the last three years, compared to the peak of 148 in 2000-01.
Funding for the sidewalk cost-share will be capped at $150,000 annually with applications approved on a first-come, first-served basis.
Under the new rate plan approved by the City Council, residents who repair walkways deteriorating from age, uprooting by trees or other causes can receive up to $9 per square foot of 4-inch-thick concrete, up from $4. Payment for rebuilding a driveway approach with 6 inches of concrete can top out at $11.25 a square foot instead of $4, and curb and gutter work can garner as much as $24 for a square foot, up from $10.
Concrete removal from curb strip areas will be covered at the rate of $2.40 a square foot, instead of $1.50.
Napa's cost-sharing system supports sidewalk repairs at a smaller scale than the city's main program, which services walkways a neighborhood at a time and aims to gradually improve walkability across different areas of the city. Other city efforts concentrate on repairing sidewalks that are displaced enough to become tripping hazards, or that withstand heavier use in high-traffic areas.
Earlier this year, the Napa County Grand Jury questioned how the city was operating its street repaving/sidewalk repair program and advocated for more sidewalk improvement.
In the city's response, Public Works Director Julie Lucido said, “We are constantly making repairs and those are mitigating risk.”
Though most of the sidewalk repair budget does go toward repairs that are part of the larger repaving program, Lucido said the “neighborhood-by-neighborhood level” approach allows the city to tackle five times the number of sidewalk displacements as it would with a piecemeal approach, more efficiently allocate resources and simultaneously install handicap-accessible curb ramps and restore gutters and drains to avoid necessary fixes after new streets are paved.
