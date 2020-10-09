Napa to boost payments to homeowners for sidewalk repairs

Homeowners fixing up sidewalks and driveway entrances outside their homes can receive more than twice as much reimbursement from Napa after the city updated its cost-sharing program.

Napa is boosting repayments to cope with sharply higher construction expenses since the city began the sidewalk cost-share campaign in 1994, Public Works Director Julie Lucido said in a memo to council members.

The program allowed residents to do such repair work in front of their properties and have the city reimburse up to half the cost. However, repayment rates have largely stood still in the years since, while construction costs have steadily grown – to an average of $15 a square foot for replacement sidewalks and $18.75 a square foot for driveway entries, largely because Napa regulations now require thicker concrete than in the 1990s, according to Lucido.

Participation in cost-sharing has dropped as Napa's rates have covered less of the expense, with an average of fewer than 25 residents taking part in the last three years, compared to the peak of 148 in 2000-01.

Funding for the sidewalk cost-share will be capped at $150,000 annually with applications approved on a first-come, first-served basis.