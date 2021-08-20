Napa to commemorate the George M. Francis Bridge

The city of Napa is decorating the Third Street Bridge in Napa with the historic George M. Francis Bridge plaques to commemorate the significance of the former historic Third Street Bridge named for George M. Francis.
On Tuesday, Aug. 24 at 10 a.m., a small recognition event will be held at the River Front Green, on the corner of Soscol Avenue and Third Street.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
“Napa is an interesting city with a ton of fascinating history,” said Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley. “The Napa Valley Register was a significant part of the city’s history and George M. Francis dedicated his life to building up that publication and serving the public for the overall good of Napa. These commemorative plaques will forever honor his contributions.”
The ceremony will include remarks regarding the history of the bridge and George M. Francis as well as the first opportunity to see the plaques installed on the bridge.
Francis, the longtime owner and editor of the Napa Valley Register, moved to Napa in 1870 and began his editorial career by purchasing a share in the Register. After building a new headquarters for the Register on First and Coombs streets in 1905, he also served as the Napa Postmaster under four presidents and as the trustee and president of Napa State Asylum. Francis is credited with transforming the Register into Napa’s leading daily newspaper.
Though Francis died in April 1932, his contributions to Napa and the Register will be commemorated on the Third Street Bridge. The Francis Bridge replaced the Third Street Bridge in 1932 and was later replaced by the new Third Street Bridge in 2002 as part of the Napa River Flood Project.