{{featured_button_text}}

Beginning Oct. 29, the City of Napa Utilities Department, which consists of the Water and Recycling/Solid Waste Divisions, will be reopening at its new location at 1700 Second St., Suite 100, in Robert Louis Stevenson Plaza.

The Water and Recycling/Solid Waste Divisions will be closed to the public beginning Thursday, Oct. 24, through Monday, Oct. 28, to accommodate the relocation.

Both Divisions will be open during normal business hours (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) through Wednesday, Oct. 23, at their current locations which are at 1340 Clay St. (Water Division) and 1600 Clay St. (Recycling/Solid Waste Division).

For more information or questions about this project, contact City staff at 707.257.9521.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217. 

0
0
0
0
0

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.