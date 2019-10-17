Beginning Oct. 29, the City of Napa Utilities Department, which consists of the Water and Recycling/Solid Waste Divisions, will be reopening at its new location at 1700 Second St., Suite 100, in Robert Louis Stevenson Plaza.
The Water and Recycling/Solid Waste Divisions will be closed to the public beginning Thursday, Oct. 24, through Monday, Oct. 28, to accommodate the relocation.
Both Divisions will be open during normal business hours (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) through Wednesday, Oct. 23, at their current locations which are at 1340 Clay St. (Water Division) and 1600 Clay St. (Recycling/Solid Waste Division).
For more information or questions about this project, contact City staff at 707.257.9521.