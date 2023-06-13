Napa Valley celebrations of Juneteenth that debuted a year ago in American Canyon will expand into the city of Napa early next week.

For the first time, the downtown Oxbow Commons will be host to a community celebration for the holiday that commemorates the abolition of slavery in the United States. Napa's Juneteenth gathering at the Commons will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday and include food, music and art.

Meanwhile, American Canyon is preparing to host its second annual ceremony on Sunday. Titled CommUNITY Fest: Celebration of Freedom, the event will include music, dancing and history discussions from 1 to 6 p.m. at Main Street Park, 5500 Eucalyptus Drive.

“Everyone is welcome regardless of what identity you hold,” said JT Thompson, organizer of Napa’s debut Juneteenth event. “We just want this to be a community event and have fun at the end of the day.”

Thompson noted that the same community organizers behind Napa County's annual Black History Month Celebration — which he started among family and friends in 2018, and then expanded out to the community a year later — put together the new Juneteenth celebration in downtown Napa.

Thompson added that, because of the low percentage of Black people in Napa compared to other nearby areas holding Juneteenth ceremonies — such as American Canyon, Vallejo and Richmond — Napa’s event will differ somewhat, in that it will be more geared toward educating the community about the holiday. The holiday has been celebrated for more than a century and a half by Black people, and was recognized as a federal holiday in 2021.

“We’re coming at it as more of a learning experience because there are a lot of people who don’t know what Juneteenth is,” Thompson said. “There will be time to learn about it and at the same time try to embrace the culture as well.”

The Napa City Council last week recognized Juneteenth with a proclamation that noted the holiday has been celebrated since 1866 — Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger of the Union Army arrived in Galveston, Texas and announced the Civil War had ended and those who had been enslaved were now free. (Although the Emancipation Proclamation freed enslaved people in the Confederacy in 1863, it was not effectively enforced in many areas until the war ended.)

“Napa recognizes Juneteenth as a day of reflection and remembrance and an opportunity to truthfully learn about and acknowledge this period in our history, seek to understand the experience of others, and commit ourselves to significant and lasting improvements in the City of Napa and in the United States,” the proclamation reads.

American Canyon last year launched what was likely Napa County’s first large-scale celebration of the holiday, a celebration that is set to return on Sunday. Thompson said hopes the Napa ceremony can help people get in touch with history and Black culture, and to recognize the important role so many people played in ending U.S. slavery.

“There were so many white abolitionists that supported the movement,” Thompson said. “And I think without them it would have been very difficult to have that Juneteenth emancipation of slavery. I just want folks to know a lot of their ancestors were a huge part of it, and to sort of appreciate their ancestors and recognize what responsibility they have in keeping their ancestors' dreams and hopes alive by supporting and being an ally of the Black community.”

In American Canyon, Brenda Knight, an organizer and master of ceremonies for the city’s inaugural Juneteenth festival in 2022, is at the helm again this year. The event is being jointly organized by the city and the American Canyon Arts Foundation.

“There’s so much going on around the United States, just negativity, and so I wanted to bring some positivity,” she said Tuesday. “Let’s grab a moment, to just smile and have a conversation.”

Knight said she is strongly emphasizing the music and community this year, praising the particularly unified atmosphere of American Canyon. “In African American communities we celebrate together,” she said, and it is through that togetherness that learning and loving can take place. Additionally, she is happy to be celebrating Father's Day on Sunday, and hopes to see many fathers and their children at the event.

Sunday’s keynote speaker in American Canyon will be the Rev. Lawrence VanHook of the Oakland-based Community Church for Christ, who will discuss the Black regiments of the 19th-century U.S. Army who became known as the Buffalo Soldiers.

On Tuesday, VanHook praised the valor of Black soldiers he described as exemplars of valor and discipline in a society that denounced and belittled them because of their race. He described their involvement in the Spanish-American War of 1898 as “great history that isn’t talked about — because it isn't written in the history books,” unlike the exploits of the all-white Rough Riders led by future President Theodore Roosevelt.

But Juneteenth is a time to look toward the future as much as the past, added VanHook.

“We have to remind ourselves where we came from so we can look to the future for where our landing point is,” he said Tuesday. For VanHook, that goal starts with home ownership, financial literacy, community and being able to “take adversity, take the lemon, and not have a frown on your face.”

Knight, meanwhile, hopes to grow American Canyon’s Juneteenth celebration in the coming years, perhaps through collaboration with Napa.

“It’s fantastic,” she said about the spread of Juneteenth awareness locally. “This is the beginning of what can be.”