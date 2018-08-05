Napa’s Oxbow neighborhood has gained hotel rooms and tourists. Now the city may discuss how to imprint the district on outsiders’ minds as a place in its own right.
Tuesday afternoon, the City Council will hear a presentation on possible ways for Napa to promote the Oxbow district as a brand within the larger community. The proposal, which is being developed by the nonprofit Urban Land Institute of Washington, D.C., will be the subject of a special meeting at 2:30 p.m., an hour before the council’s regular session.
The partnership of Napa with the institute’s Bay Area chapter is meant to gather ideas and opinions for place-branding the Oxbow, which has become a major tourist draw east of downtown with the arrival of CIA at Copia, the Oxbow Public Market and nearby hotels, according Assistant City Manager Peter Pirnejad. A seven-member panel featuring specialists in architecture, urban planning, marketing and other fields will help guide the effort and is scheduled to visit Napa on Monday and Tuesday.
While the study itself will not launch or change any land-use decisions by the council, its results may include recommendations to better define the Oxbow as a destination and to enhance it with “improvements such as street furniture, landscaping, or gateway treatments, and the creation or modification of plans,” Pirnejad wrote in a pre-meeting memorandum.
During the regular meeting later Tuesday, council members also will consider exchange part of its state water reserves to garner more than $1 million. The deal would not involve water stored locally, but rather supplies from the State Water Project drawn from Sierra Nevada snowmelt and allotted to cities across California.
Napa would sell 6,000 acre-feet of its state water allotment to Kern County in the southern Central Valley out of the 10,950 acre-feet promised to it for 2018-19, plus 9,310 acre-feet of unused state reserves from previous years, according to city utilities director Philip Brun. The city’s water supplies have increased in recent years due to two years of state-ordered consumption cutbacks and and heavy Napa Valley rains in the winter of 2017, he wrote the council.
An acre-foot is about 326,000 gallons of water.
In other business, the council will vote on accepting a bid on one of the city’s first road-repair campaigns to be buttressed the Measure T sales tax that took effect July 1. The project involves resurfacing Kilburn Avenue, Chelsea Avenue, Bryan Avenue, Bremen Court and Bancroft Court, all in the Westwood neighborhood west of Highway 29.
The low bid of nearly $2.8 million was offered by Lister Construction Inc. of Vacaville, beating out offers from six other candidates.