Napa to fix sections of Soscol, Trower avenues, other streets during 2021-22

Three major streets and a busy intersection in the city of Napa are slated for improvements starting next summer, despite recent funding cuts in a pandemic-pinched budget.

Napa is on track to refurbish parts of Soscol Avenue, Trower Avenue, Trancas Street and two streets in the Westwood neighborhood during the 2021-22 fiscal year, the city Public Works department told the City Council on Tuesday. Also on the city’s list of projects to be paid for with county sales-tax revenue is the replacement of traffic signals at Lincoln Avenue and Main Street, a hub between downtown and the commercial strips of Soscol and Jefferson Street.

Pavement rehabilitation on Soscol will take place between Central Avenue and La Homa Drive during 2020-21, and on Trower from Jefferson Street east past Vintage High School to the city limits, according to Mike Berger, operations manager for Public Works. Meanwhile, a section of Trancas Street is to receive a sealant treatment, and road work also is planned for Bancroft Street and Bremen Court in Westwood, west of Highway 29.