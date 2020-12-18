 Skip to main content
Napa to fix sections of Soscol, Trower avenues, other streets during 2021-22
Public Works

Napa to fix sections of Soscol, Trower avenues, other streets during 2021-22

Street paving in Napa

Napa city workers repaving local streets in 2018. Both major streets and roads in neighborhoods are scheduled for paving in 2021.

 Register file photo

Three major streets and a busy intersection in the city of Napa are slated for improvements starting next summer, despite recent funding cuts in a pandemic-pinched budget.

Napa is on track to refurbish parts of Soscol Avenue, Trower Avenue, Trancas Street and two streets in the Westwood neighborhood during the 2021-22 fiscal year, the city Public Works department told the City Council on Tuesday. Also on the city’s list of projects to be paid for with county sales-tax revenue is the replacement of traffic signals at Lincoln Avenue and Main Street, a hub between downtown and the commercial strips of Soscol and Jefferson Street.

Pavement rehabilitation on Soscol will take place between Central Avenue and La Homa Drive during 2020-21, and on Trower from Jefferson Street east past Vintage High School to the city limits, according to Mike Berger, operations manager for Public Works. Meanwhile, a section of Trancas Street is to receive a sealant treatment, and road work also is planned for Bancroft Street and Bremen Court in Westwood, west of Highway 29.

Meanwhile, the city’s neighborhood street and sidewalk improvement program in 2021-22 will extend to three neighborhoods, Berger told the council. The year’s schedule calls for resurfacing sections of Pinot Drive east of Alston Park, Grandview Drive and Foster Road in the southwest, and the Monarch Drive-Paulson Way area in north Napa. The Pinot and Monarch-Paulson areas also are slated to receive sidewalk repairs.

The road and sidewalk upgrades are progressing as widespread business closures and slowdowns, triggered by shelter-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic, have steadily pinched city finances since March.

Much of the road repair funding stems from the voter-approved Measure T, a county sales tax allotment that was redirected away from flood control projects in 2018. The COVID-19-driven economic slowdown has reduced the flow of Measure T funds.

Napa in July deferred several million dollars of road work, reducing its Measure T spending from more than $8 million annually to $6 million in the 2021-22 year and $4.9 million for 2022-23.

Unincorporated Napa County and its five cities split Measure T revenue based on their population, with the city of Napa receiving about 40%, the largest portion. Funding may be used for road rehabilitation and maintenance as well as sidewalks, curbs, gutters, signage and lighting within a road’s right of way.

Napa is drawing on $6.4 million in Measure T tax funding, plus $830,000 from gasoline taxes, for road work taking place through June 2021, according to Berger. Sales tax-funded projects under way include a half-mile overhaul of Trancas from Highway 29 east to Jefferson, as well as a makeover of a half-mile of Trower from Linda Vista Avenue to Dry Creek Road; both are scheduled to wrap up in the spring.

Already completed this year are resurfacings of 3.2 miles of streets in south Napa and a mile’s worth of streets east of Highway 29 and south of Imola Avenue. According to Berger, the work included two of Napa’s most deteriorated neighborhood streets — Holmes Avenue north of Napa State Hospital, which had a pavement condition index of just 20 on a 100-point scale, and South Minahen Street, which scored between 30 and 38.

Napa’s neighborhood street and sidewalk program is drawing on $2.75 million of funding this fiscal year, drawn from a mix of gas taxes and state funding.

