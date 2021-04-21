Napa to gauge residents’ support for annexing county 'islands' into city

A proposal would first go to the council, whose approval would forward the plan to Napa County’s Local Agency Formation Commission, which regulates such county-to-city transfers. LAFCO would then host a public hearing on shifting country-controlled lands into the city before giving final approval.

An annexation proposed by the city rather than a neighborhood’s residents or property owners would enable LAFCO to approve it without the normally required protest process, which allows landholders to veto a move of their properties into a city, according to Morris.

Under an annexation drive launched by property owners or residents, other owners could defeat a move to city authority if more than half of them within the targeted zone file written objections. (The faster track is the creation of a 2000 California law that also exempts a city from $6,000 to $8,000 of the application fees that LAFCO would charge voters or property owners.)

At least 13 sites are under county control but surrounded by Napa city territory on more than half their perimeter. Eight of those so-called “islands” are completely ensconced within the city, with the largest, near West Pueblo and Linda Vista, comprising more than 500 housing lots.