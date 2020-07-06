Napa to get new Alta Napa Valley winery just north of Trancas

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Drivers turning from Trancas Street north onto Silverado Trail will, if all goes as planned, in coming years see a new Alta Napa Valley Vineyards winery.

The Napa County Planning Commission last week approved a use permit for the project. The winery is to be located between Silverado Trail and the Napa River, replacing two homes and a carport.

“We're very conscious this will be the first winery people see coming up on Silverado Trail,” said attorney Joshua Devore on behalf of the applicants. “Right now, you see kind of a dilapidated, old house behind the vineyards.”

A nice, new winery will be a great improvement, he said.

Fred and Nina Oliai plan on building a 10,000-gallon-a-year winery with their house on the second floor. The 28-foot-tall building is to be in modern industrial style. Landscaping will screen the view from Silverado Trail from some angles.

Fred Oliai said he started a small wine label in 2009 and has been making wine ever since.

“We’re planning on building our future home and the winery below for myself and Nina to work in,” Fred Oliai told commissioners.

That is fine with the Planning Commission.