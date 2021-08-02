Napa to get seasonal ice rink: hosted by Meritage Resort & Spa

Napa’s Meritage Resort & Spa will be hosting an ice rink on its south Napa property this holiday season as a part of their Merry Meritage programming, it said a news release.

"Skate with family and friends, purchase beer and wine from their on-site tasting rooms to enjoy rink side, and reserve one of the outdoor fire pit areas to stay warm," said the release.

An opening date for the ice rink was not provided.

The resort will also host their annual tree lighting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 26 from 4 to 6 p.m. complete with carolers, a holiday-inspired Artisan Market and photo opportunities with Santa.

The resort is located at 875 Bordeaux Way in Napa.

For more information about Merry Meritage programming and events, visit: meritagecollection.com/meritage-resort/special-events/merry-meritage

