 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa to get seasonal ice rink: hosted by Meritage Resort & Spa

Napa to get seasonal ice rink: hosted by Meritage Resort & Spa

{{featured_button_text}}
Napa’s Meritage Resort & Spa will be hosting an ice rink this holiday season

Napa’s Meritage Resort & Spa will be hosting an ice rink this holiday season.

 Submitted image

Napa’s Meritage Resort & Spa will be hosting an ice rink on its south Napa property this holiday season as a part of their Merry Meritage programming, it said a news release.

"Skate with family and friends, purchase beer and wine from their on-site tasting rooms to enjoy rink side, and reserve one of the outdoor fire pit areas to stay warm," said the release. 

An opening date for the ice rink was not provided. 

The resort will also host their annual tree lighting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 26 from 4 to 6 p.m. complete with carolers, a holiday-inspired Artisan Market and photo opportunities with Santa.

The resort is located at 875 Bordeaux Way in Napa. 

For more information about Merry Meritage programming and events, visit: meritagecollection.com/meritage-resort/special-events/merry-meritage

One of Napa's largest resort and hotel properties is found at the south end of the city. Take a look at the Vista Collina and Meritage resorts.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories Aug 2

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

Related to this story

+2
'Angels Unawares' makes a visit to Napa
Local News

'Angels Unawares' makes a visit to Napa

  • Updated

"Angels Unawares," a sculpture originally commissioned by Pope Francis on the theme of immigration and refugees, is making a stop in Napa as part of a national tour. It's the second casting of the original, now in Vatican. 

The Chardonnay Classic kick-off
Wine

The Chardonnay Classic kick-off

  • Updated

Kathleen Reynolds provides a look inside the inaugural Chardonnay Classic, held at Napa's Meritage and Vista Collina resorts in May. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News