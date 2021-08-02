Napa to get seasonal ice rink: hosted by Meritage Resort & Spa

Napa’s Meritage Resort & Spa will be hosting an ice rink this holiday season.
Submitted image
Napa’s Meritage Resort & Spa will be hosting an ice rink on its south Napa property this holiday season as a part of their Merry Meritage programming, it said a news release.
"Skate with family and friends, purchase beer and wine from their on-site tasting rooms to enjoy rink side, and reserve one of the outdoor fire pit areas to stay warm," said the release.
An opening date for the ice rink was not provided.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: 1 year for $26
The resort will also host their annual tree lighting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 26 from 4 to 6 p.m. complete with carolers, a holiday-inspired Artisan Market and photo opportunities with Santa.
The resort is located at
875 Bordeaux Way in Napa.
For more information about Merry Meritage programming and events, visit:
meritagecollection.com/meritage-resort/special-events/merry-meritage
One of Napa's largest resort and hotel properties is found at the south end of the city. Take a look at the Vista Collina and Meritage resorts.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Photos: A walk around Napa's Vista Collina and Meritage resorts
Napa’s Meritage and Vista Collina resorts
Napa’s
Meritage and Vista Collina resorts are for sale for an undisclosed price. The resorts total 467 rooms over 36 acres.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Napa’s Meritage and Vista Collina resorts
Maria and her niece Mila, visiting from Sacramento and the Bay Area, enjoy a family-friendly game on the expansive lawn at Napa’s
Vista Collina resort. The Vista Collina, and sister property, Meritage Resort, are for sale for an undisclosed price.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Napa’s Meritage and Vista Collina resorts
Napa’s
Meritage and Vista Collina resorts are for sale for an undisclosed price. The resorts total 467 rooms over 36 acres. Together the two resorts are one of Napa's largest resort properties.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Napa’s Meritage and Vista Collina resorts
Napa’s
Meritage and Vista Collina resorts are for sale for an undisclosed price. The resorts total 467 rooms over 36 acres. Together the two resorts are one of Napa's largest resort properties.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Napa’s Meritage and Vista Collina resorts
Napa’s
Meritage and Vista Collina resorts are for sale for an undisclosed price. The resorts total 467 rooms over 36 acres. Together the two resorts are one of Napa's largest resort properties.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Napa’s Meritage and Vista Collina resorts
Napa’s
Meritage and Vista Collina resorts are for sale for an undisclosed price. The resorts total 467 rooms over 36 acres. Together the two resorts are one of Napa's largest resort properties.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Napa’s Meritage and Vista Collina resorts
Napa’s
Meritage and Vista Collina resorts are for sale for an undisclosed price. The resorts total 467 rooms over 36 acres. Together the two resorts are one of Napa's largest resort properties.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Napa’s Meritage and Vista Collina resorts
Napa’s
Meritage and Vista Collina resorts are for sale for an undisclosed price. The resorts total 467 rooms over 36 acres.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Napa’s Meritage and Vista Collina resorts
Napa’s
Meritage and Vista Collina resorts are for sale for an undisclosed price. The resorts total 467 rooms over 36 acres. Together the two resorts are one of Napa's largest resort properties.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Napa’s Meritage and Vista Collina resorts
Napa’s
Meritage and Vista Collina resorts are for sale for an undisclosed price. The resorts total 467 rooms over 36 acres. Together the two resorts are one of Napa's largest resort properties.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Valentine's Day cookies at Vista Collina Resort
The Food & Wine Center at south Napa's Vista Collina Resort marked Valentine's Day week with a cookie workshop Sunday afternoon for children and parents to decorate holiday-themed treats, which they were then encouraged to take home.
Howard Yune/Register
Valentine's Day cookies at Vista Collina Resort
Each work table at Sunday's Valentine's Day cookie decorating class for children included an array of cake sprinkles, M&Ms and candy hearts to be used as toppings for heart-shaped baked treats celebrating the holiday.
Howard Yune/Register
Valentine's Day cookies at Vista Collina Resort
Chef Mackenzie Rupp leads a cookie decoration class for children Sunday inside a demonstration kitchen at the Vista Collina Resort in south Napa. The pre-Valentine's Day event is part of the resort's roughly monthly schedule of child-friendly programming at its food center.
Howard Yune/Register
Valentine's Day cookies at Vista Collina Resort
More than two dozen children gathered at Vista Collina Resort's Food & Wine Center on Sunday for a cookie decorating class ahead of Valentine's Day. The center, a part of Vista Collina's south Napa property, hosts at least one children's event per month.
Howard Yune/Register
Valentine's Day cookies at Vista Collina Resort
Vista Collina Resort's Food & Wine Village on Sunday hosted a cookie decoration class in Napa for more than two dozen local children, who decorated butter-cookie hearts with frostings, sprinkles and candies in a rainbow of colors. The gathering is part of the food village's slate of more than 50 events this year, including one child-friendly event per month.
Howard Yune/Register
Photos: Faces and Places, December 22
Gingerbread House decorating at Vista Collina in Napa.
Submitted photo
Napa Valley Beer and BBQ Battle 2019
A jazz trio that included two Napa Valley Unified School District music —instructors Alan U'Ren on drums (center) and Chris Pimentel on electric guitar (right) — performed Sunday at the Vista Collina Resort lawn for more than 300 guests at the Napa Valley BBQ & Beer Battle, the annual fundraiser for local school music programs.
Howard Yune, Register
Central lawn, The Village at Vista Collina Resort, Napa
A set of permanently installed square parasols provides full-time shade to guests on the synthetic-turf lawn of The Village, at south Napa's Vista Collina Resort.
Howard Yune, Register
Napa Valley Beer and BBQ Battle 2019
Hundreds gathered at the Vista Collina Resort's central lawn Sunday afternoon to partake of brisket, St. Louis-style ribs and other dishes - along with local wines and craft beers - at the Napa Valley BBQ & Beer Battle, an annual fundraiser for music programs serving public schools in Napa and American Canyon.
Howard Yune, Register
Napa Valley Beer and BBQ Battle 2019
Chris Pimentel, music instructor at elementary schools in the Napa Valley Unified School District, played electric guitar Sunday afternoon as part of a jazz trio that performed for guests at the Napa Valley Beer and BBQ Battle. The annual event, which was held at the Vista Collina Resort for the first time, is a major fundraiser for school music programs, helping to pay for rental instruments, printed music and other necessities.
Howard Yune/Register
Napa Valley Beer and BBQ Battle 2019
Sliced brisket and St. Louis ribs highlighted the spread offered to guests Sunday afternoon at The Village at Vista Collina Resort, site of the Napa Valley Beer and BBQ Battle.
Howard Yune/Register
Central lawn, The Village at Vista Collina Resort, Napa
Howard Yune/Register
Napa Valley Beer and BBQ Battle 2019
Smoked, sliced brisket and St. Louis ribs made by Bartlett's Barbecue highlighted the spread offered to guests Sunday afternoon at The Village at Vista Collina Resort, site of the Napa Valley BBQ & Beer Battle.
Howard Yune, Register
A judge has dismissed part of a lawsuit brought by the home-sharing company Pacaso against the city of St. Helena, in a dispute centering on a…
Napa County is recommending — but not requiring — that even the vaccinated wear masks inside public places.
Napa Police Department Capt. Jennifer Gonzales will become the next permanent Napa Police Chief
A shared love of wine and the quirky St. Helena police log led Chris Morisoli and Hillary Hoppe to create the Nine One Wine Podcast.
Napa cannabis advocate Jackie McGowan is one of 46 candidates seeking to become governor if California voters recall Gavin Newsom Sept. 14.
Should this Napa historic home become a B&B called "Hotel California?"
This Napa woman is going to save her friend's life—by donating one of her kidneys.
It’s not every day you get a letter from the White House. Let alone a thank you note from the President of the United States.
A Napa shopping center on busy Jefferson Street is for sale. The asking price? A cool $3.5 million.
A Napa-based naturopathic doctor is the first person in the United States to face charges of offering fake “homeoprophylaxis immunization” cor…
You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or
jhuffman@napanews.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.