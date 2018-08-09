The City of Napa will host a community workshop to allow residents to ask questions about Small Cell Antenna Projects proposed to be installed at various locations in the city by wireless communication companies.
The workshop is to be held Wednesday, Aug. 22, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Napa Senior Center Social Hall, 1500 Jefferson St.
Mayor Jill Techel and Councilmember Scott Sedgley will help guide the conversation. Residents will have the opportunity ask questions about the projects currently being considered within the city.
The communication providers will have representatives on-hand to provide information about their projects and the infrastructure they propose to install. City staff will also be in attendance.
If you have any other questions, contact Don Schmidt, Public Works, at dschmidt@cityofnapa.org.