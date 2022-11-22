Napa to host downtown tree lighting Wednesday night

The public is invited to come to downtown Napa on Wednesday evening when the city hosts its annual tree lighting ceremony, the unofficial kickoff to the local holiday season.

The event, organized by the Downtown Napa Association, will start at 6 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Main and First streets facing the Napa River. Entertainment by local youth groups and an appearance by Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley are slated to take place in the park’s amphitheater before the illumination of the 30-foot-tall Christmas tree.