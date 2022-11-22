 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Napa to host downtown tree lighting Wednesday night

  • Updated
  • 0
Napa Christmas tree lighting 2021

The city of Napa will stage its annual Christmas tree lighting, seen in 2021, Wednesday during a ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park.

 Howard Yune, Register file photo

The public is invited to come to downtown Napa on Wednesday evening when the city hosts its annual tree lighting ceremony, the unofficial kickoff to the local holiday season.

The event, organized by the Downtown Napa Association, will start at 6 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Main and First streets facing the Napa River. Entertainment by local youth groups and an appearance by Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley are slated to take place in the park’s amphitheater before the illumination of the 30-foot-tall Christmas tree.

Hot chocolate and cookies will be served.

For more information, visit donapa.com/event/tree-lighting-ceremony-3/

An audience of hundreds cheered the illumination of the downtown tree during Napa's annual celebration at Veterans Memorial Park on Wednesday.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Remember this mysterious moon 'cube?' China's Moon Rover might have figured out what it is

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News