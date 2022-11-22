Napa to host downtown tree lighting Wednesday night

REGISTER STAFF
The public is invited to come to downtown Napa on Wednesday evening when the city hosts its annual tree lighting ceremony, the unofficial kickoff to the local holiday season.
The event, organized by the Downtown Napa Association, will start at 6 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Main and First streets facing the Napa River. Entertainment by local youth groups and an appearance by Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley are slated to take place in the park’s amphitheater before the illumination of the 30-foot-tall Christmas tree.
Hot chocolate and cookies will be served.
An audience of hundreds cheered the illumination of the downtown tree during Napa's annual celebration at Veterans Memorial Park on Wednesday.
Howard Yune, Register video
Photos: Napa Christmas tree lighting 2021
Napa Christmas tree lighting 2021
The city of Napa on Wednesday illuminated its Christmas tree at Veterans Memorial Park at about 6:45 p.m., after a 10-second countdown led by Mayor Scott Sedgley before several hundred spectators at the downtown greensward. The celebration was returning to Napa for the first time since 2019, before the stay-at-home restrictions triggered by COVID-19.
Howard Yune/Register
Napa Christmas tree lighting 2021
Jack Smock and Veronica Garcia of Napa brought their 9-month-old daughter Lily to Veterans Memorial Park for a previous Christmas tree lighting ceremony.
Howard Yune/Register
Napa Christmas tree lighting 2021
The Tap Dancing Christmas Trees were among the dancers to perform in the Veterans Memorial Park bowl Wednesday night during the city of Napa's annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony.
Howard Yune/Register
Napa Christmas tree lighting 2021
Performing at Napa's annual Christmas tree lighting for the first time was the Vallejo-based dance troupe Ballet Folklorico Quetzalli. The celebration returned to Veterans Memorial Park Wednesday night after its cancellation last year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Howard Yune/Register
Napa Christmas tree lighting 2021
Members of the Napa Valley Dance House performed before hundreds of spectators at Veterans Memorial Park before the annual lighting of the downtown Napa Christmas tree on Wednesday night.
Howard Yune/Register
Napa Christmas tree lighting 2021
A member of the Tap Dancing Christmas Trees high-fives a front-row spectator in the Veterans Memorial Park bowl during Napa's annual tree lighting celebration, which attracted hundreds of spectators Wednesday night following a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19.
Howard Yune/Register
