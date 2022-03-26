Napa to host fundraiser rally and concert for Ukraine relief April 3

The global effort to aid Ukrainians fleeing the invasion by Russia will soon extend into the Napa Valley.

Music, food and fundraising will come together at the Napa Valley to Ukraine Benefit Concert, a concert and rally scheduled for Sunday, April 3 at the Napa Valley Expo. Organizers will provide admission in exchange for donations benefiting two nonprofits working to deliver food, equipment and other aid to Ukraine, as well as to neighboring European countries where more than 3 million Ukrainians have fled since the outbreak of war Feb. 24.

Some 3,000 spectators are expected to attend the rally and concert, according to Jim Jones, a longtime local attorney. The event, for which details were continuing, will open its doors at 2 p.m. on the Expo fairground, 575 Third St., in downtown Napa, with music to begin at 2:30.

Scheduled speakers at the Napa rally will include members of the Ukrainian community living in the Bay Area, including a member of the nonprofit Nova Ukraine and Victoria Stepanenko, a Ukrainian college student studying in San Francisco. Also slated to speak are state Sen. Bill Dodd and Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley.

Several musical acts represented by Latitude 38 Entertainment, producer of the BottleRock festival held annually at the Expo, are expected to perform at Napa Valley to Ukraine, although the music slate had not been announced as of Saturday afternoon.

Visitors will be admitted in exchange for donations. Food trucks will be present at the event, and wine and beer will be available.

By early March, with Ukrainians fending off an invading force along with repeated missile and artillery attacks on their cities, “I couldn’t turn on the TV without being overwhelmed and feeling that we have to do something,” said Jones, a member of Kiwanis of Napa. “It occurred to me that we needed to give this whole community an opportunity to come together and feel like we’re doing something.”

Kiwanians and others have since scrambled to mount the Ukrainian relief rally, with members of the Rotary Club of Napa, Community Action Napa Valley and local faith-based groups among the volunteers, according to Jones. The state-owned Expo is offering its fairground music stage and bleachers to event planners free of charge, he said.

Donations collected at Napa Valley to Ukraine will support the Bay Area-based nonprofit Nova Ukraine and the food relief agency World Central Kitchen, according to Debbie Alter-Starr, a member of the event's planning committee, whose son Aaron Starr was an English teacher in Kyiv before fleeing to Poland at the start of the war with Russia.

Nova Ukraine, a humanitarian aid group founded in 2014 by emigres to Northern California, has reported garnering $11 million in donations since Feb. 20 and distributing $4.7 million in the first three weeks of the war, with more than 60% of spending devoted to first aid and medicines for Ukraine.

Founded by chef Jose Andres, World Central Kitchen began in the aftermath of the 2010 Haitian earthquake and has provided meals to people affected by natural disasters and humanitarian crises around the world. The agency is serving thousands of meals daily to Ukrainian refugees entering Poland, Romania, Hungary and Moldova, and also is supporting restaurants in major Ukrainian cities including the Kyiv, Lviv and Odesa, according to the nonprofit’s website.

Proceeds from the Napa rally will be steered to World Central Kitchen’s relief operations in Ukraine, Alter-Starr said Friday.

For the latest details about the event, visit napavalleytoukraine.org.

