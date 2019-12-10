{{featured_button_text}}
Napa City Hall

Napa's current City Hall on downtown School Street has been in service since 1951.

Napa residents can learn about the latest developments in the city's pursuit of a new city hall and downtown police station during a pair of open houses Wednesday. The first session will start at 4 p.m. and the second at 5:30 p.m., and both presentations will be held in the current Napa City Hall chamber at 955 School St.

The open houses will update attendees on various alternatives for replacing or remodeling Napa's administrative and law enforcement quarters. City staff members will give a brief presentation and then take audience questions.

Two other public forums are scheduled for 4 and 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 9. Napa also has installed a display in the City Hall lobby illustrating the various options being considered for the city project. The exhibit will be shown through Jan. 10.

A presentation about the plan, shared with the City Council last month, can be viewed at cityofnapa.org/PublicSafetyandCityHall. Website visitors also can complete an online survey about the project.

