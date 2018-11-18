The city of Napa will take the lead among local governments in funding a new plan to help the county cope with California’s next drought emergency.
Napa would assume $138,966 of the $230,193 to be provided by Napa County’s five cities, plus the county and the Napa Sanitation District, toward a drought contingency plan. The City Council on Tuesday accepted its share of the $430,193 budget, which includes a $200,000 federal grant from the Bureau of Reclamation Napa officials expect to see approved by month’s end.
Each government’s payment toward the drought plan will be based on its population and water use, with the city of Napa paying about 60 percent of the local share, according to a city memorandum. American Canyon would provide the second largest share at $31,652, followed by the county with $22,567, St. Helena with $15,120 and Napa Sanitation with $10,132. Calistoga would commit $8,502 and Yountville $3,254.
A contingency plan reviews the water supply and consumption in each city and agency, and recommends potential projects to make up supply deficits during a drought. The most recent plan stemmed from a 2005 study by Napa Valley governments, and led to the city of Napa improving its Barwick Jamieson Treatment plant and buying more rights to state-supplied water from Yountville and St. Helena.
All of the Napa Valley governments are interested in completing a new regional study in 2019, according to Napa city utilities director Phil Brun.
Brown and Caldwell, a Walnut Creek design and engineering firm, will partner with local governments to create the drought plan. The company originally contracted with Napa, Sonoma and Marin counties last year on a water shortage strategy for all three counties, but Marin and Sonoma ultimately pursued their own plan, Brun said in a pre-meeting memorandum.