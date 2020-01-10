After months pondering whether to change the Napa Senior Activity Center’s name – and try to appeal to the merely older as well as the truly old – the city will keep the word “senior” in the building name after all.
Results from a recently completed survey show no clear push by Napa residents for more age-neutral branding at the Senior Center, park and recreation officials told the city’s Senior Advisory Commission on Wednesday.
Instead, the advisory group supported carrying on with the same name the community center has borne since opening in 1976 – and trust that a recently finished overhaul will turn it into a draw even for older Napans put off by the geezer-like stereotypes often tied to the S-word.
Advisers agreed about the need to make the Senior Center and its slate of clubs, classes and meetings more appealing to those at the younger end of the 50-and-over segment, but decided that retiring the word “senior” was not the most effective way to do so.
“We still need to focus on bringing in younger people and breaking down that stigma, concluded Mark Lucas, one of the group’s seven members. “Maybe we need to work on the stigma without changing the word.”
Talk of rebranding the Senior Center arose during a nine-month, $2.45 million makeover of the Jefferson Street facility the city completed in July. Earlier in March 2019, the senior commission settled on two possible monikers, one eliminating references to age and the other softening it: The Grove – Center for Active Adults and The Grove – Senior Center.
The proposed branding was chosen to symbolize growth, community and longevity, and reflect the Senior Center’s wooded grounds, according to Recreation Manager Katrina Gregory.
During the second half of 2019, Napa tried out the names with townsfolk through a 365-person paper and internet survey, as well as with focus groups and at senior-oriented meetings. City staff also collected residents’ opinions using focus groups and discussions at Community Action Napa Valley lunches, which are held at the Senior Center.
Yet when all entries were counted, about 45 percent of people surveyed opposed The Grove or any change to the name’s senior labeling, suggesting nearly as many people embrace senior status as shy away from it, Gregory told the commission.
Nearly 35 percent of respondents, 127 people in all, supported keeping the Senior Center brand as is. Of the 23 percent who wrote in other alternatives, 10 percent suggested names that included “senior” in some form, Gregory said.
The Grove brand was supported by 31 percent of those surveyed in its “active adult” form, and by 11 percent when combined with the existing Senior Center name.
Those results convinced commissioner Carolyn Hamilton that Napa should now focus on the Senior Center’s services and building rather than its name.
“The public has spoken; we’ve spent 18 months discussing it,” she said. “We’ve done all we can and we’ve put in a diligent effort. I think it’s time, and we have more pressing things to deal with.”
“When people see how great this looks now, the changes made, I think it’ll change the minds of younger seniors,” predicted commissioner Betty Rhodes, a member of the Napa County Commission on Aging.