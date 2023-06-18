Cal Fire announced a memorial procession Tuesday morning through Napa and Lake counties for a longtime state firefighter who died, along with his wife, after a motorcycle crash last week.

The procession of Cal Fire Capt. Ronnie Boyd Jr. will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Napa County Coroner’s Office in south Napa, the state firefighting agency said in a news release Sunday afternoon. The route will follow Highway 29 north through Napa, St. Helena and Calistoga before continuing into Lake County, where Boyd and his wife Dena lived in Clearlake.

At the Twin Pines Casino, Napa County-based Cal Fire crews will give way to Lake County crews, and the procession will continue on Highway 29 through Middletown to its final destination, Jones and Lewis Clear Lake Memorial Chapel in Lower Lake.

On June 11, Ronnie Boyd, 51, was riding a Harley-Davidson off-duty with his wife on Butts Canyon Road north of Pope Valley when the motorbike ran off the road and landed in a creek bed 50 feet below, according to the California Highway Patrol. Ronnie Boyd died at the scene and Dena Boyd, 52, died two days later at Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

Ronnie Boyd had served with Cal Fire since 2003, when he became a firefighter in the agency’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit. He had been a captain in the Humboldt-Del Norte Unit since 2016.

Drivers should expect traffic delays along the procession route, according to Cal Fire. Those wishing to pay their respects to Ronnie Boyd are asked to stay on sidewalks, avoid blocking the road, and not approach the procession at any time.

Information about memorial services will be provided by the Boyd family at a later date.

