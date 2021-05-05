Napa to maintain outdoor dining, downtown Main Street closure through February 2022

Downtown Napa restaurants who have set up tables on a one-block stretch of Main Street during the coronavirus pandemic will be able to continue their alfresco service through this year and into the next.

Temporary permits allowing eateries to offer outdoor service will stay in effect through Feb. 28, 2022, City Manager Steve Potter announced during the City Council meeting Tuesday night. The decision continues the emergency program Napa created in August, when it closed Main Street between Second and Third streets to create replacement dining areas after state orders shut down indoor dining and other business activities to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The extension of outdoor dining to the cusp of next spring will give Napa time to prepare its transition to post-pandemic rules, including whether and how to continue the Main Street closure and outdoor dining program. Maintaining open-air spaces to create safer distancing for patrons should hasten the recovery of businesses battered by closures and revenue losses, and allow more employees to be rehired faster, Potter told council members.

Business owners and council members threw their support behind Main Street’s conversion into a dining and walking promenade soon after the street was cordoned off Aug. 7.