Napa to make second run at boosting grocery workers’ pay

“We don’t know the number of people who will be negatively impacted,” said Councilmember Bernie Narvaez, who worried about pushing employees’ wages high enough to imperil other benefits like federal rent assistance or free school lunches for their children.

“The equity is not there for me. We have to decide if we adopt this or say no to this,” he said before casting a no vote along with Mayor Scott Sedgley.

Despite voting to continue crafting an ordinance, Councilmember Beth Painter conceded the difficulty in deciding which retailers should be required to raise wages.

“Clearly this isn’t simple; we’re sitting here trying to do right thing and operating on limited information,” she said. “We don’t know the profit margin of the grocery companies. We’re trying to do right thing, but we’re also moving really quickly on uncharted ground.”

Due to an already full slate expected for council members at their next meeting April 20, a hero-pay proposal is not expected to go up for a vote before May, Sedgley said at City Hall. If the mandatory raise is approved as an “urgency” ordinance to take effect immediately rather than after a 30-day wait, it would require support from four council members instead of the usual three.