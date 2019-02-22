The city of Napa says Pacific Gas and Electric owes it tax revenues that were lost as a result of the October 2017 wildfires that harmed local wine and tourism industries.
The fires, which burned for days, damaged some surrounding vineyards and depressed the tourism economy, the city wrote in a civil lawsuit filed last month in the Napa County Superior Court. Fewer tourists visited the area and hotel tax revenues dropped, the lawsuit said.
The North Bay fires also affected natural resources, damaged public lands and infrastructure, forced the city to pay for emergency management personnel, skewed economic development and more, the lawsuit says.
The civil suit was stalled when PG&E filed for bankruptcy a week after the city filed its lawsuit. The county's civil suit has stalled for the same reason.
City attorney David Jones says Napa is still pushing for an unspecified amount of money, but in bankruptcy court.
"We are pursuing a full recovery on behalf of the city and taxpayer," Jones said.
PG&E said in an emailed statement that it was aware of the filing and would continue to help North Bay customers recover and rebuild. The utility's top priority is safety, it wrote.
City attorneys teamed up with lawyers from Texas-based law firm Baron & Budd and San Diego-based law firm Dixon Diab & Chambers, which are representing other North Bay public entities including Napa County, Sonoma County and Santa Rosa, Jones said.
The wildfires did not touch the city of Napa, but still affected the city, he said.
The North Bay Fires began on the night of Oct. 8, 2017 when high winds caused PG&E power lines to burn, fall down and ignite fires on nearby vegetation, the lawsuit says. At least 44 people died, 245,000 acres were charred and more than 14,700 homes were wrecked.
Cal Fire issued a report last summer that blamed a dozen of the October wildfires on trees falling on PG&E lines and other utility failures. The Atlas and Partrick fires in Napa County were among those tied to PG&E.
In January, however, Cal Fire said privately owned electrical equipment, not PG&E lines, were responsible for the most destructive of the blazes, the Tubbs Fire, which started outside Calistoga and ravaged parts of Santa Rosa.
Napa County hotel and lodging properties lost a total of $17 million in revenue over the past several months as a result of the October wildfires, Visit Napa Valley reported. The city benefits from hotel taxes and sales tax spending by visitors.
Lawyers argue PG&E knew its vegetation management programs were ineffective, equipment was unsafe and infrastructure was aging in the decades prior to the fires.
In addition to seeking an unspecified amount of money, the city also wants PG&E to repair damaged property and pay its legal fees.