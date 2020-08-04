Napa to postpone some city road work as sales tax revenue dips

Facing a revenue slide during the coronavirus emergency, the city of Napa will defer some of its road repair projects funded by sales taxes over the next three years.
Measure T, the sales tax allotment approved by Napa County voters in 2012, has funneled millions of sales-tax dollars into repaving, repair and other street and sidewalk improvements. But the sudden fall-off in tax revenue sparked by the COVID-19 stay-home orders since March has led the city to cut several million dollars from its work plans through June 2023.
The City Council last month approved a new road improvement schedule that allots less money than the $7.7 million earmarked for the current fiscal year, which runs through June 2021. Annual expenditures will be kept below $6 million annually to “allow for a more accurate list of projects that can be designed and constructed with the reduction in anticipated funds,” Public Works Director Julie Lucido said in a memo to council members.
Under the scaled-down schedule of Measure T-funded repairs, Napa will spend $6 million in the 2021-22 year and $4.9 million in 2022-23, down from $8.4 million and $8.2 million, respectively.
No road maintenance projects will be canceled but some work will be delayed as a result of the revenue fall-off, Lucido said Monday. For example, a project to repair sidewalks, curbs and gutters on Coombs Street between Fifth Street and Imola Avenue will be pushed back to 2021-22, although construction plans will be developed this fiscal year.
In addition, the city will use $2.1 million of this year's Measure T allotment to support its neighborhood street-paving program after the reduction of other funding sources, according to Lucido.
Napa had been receiving about $8 million a year through Measure T, which took effect in July 2018 and redirected a countywide sales tax previously devoted to flood control projects. The city receives about 40% of the revenue total, with the four other cities and unincorporated Napa County receiving funding shares based on their population.
Cities may use funds garnered through Measure T for road upkeep and rehabilitation, as well as fixtures within public rights of way – including sidewalks, curbs, gutters, lighting and signage.
In the first two years of the Measure T program, Napa has used its share of sales-tax funding to rehabilitate pavement on Trower Avenue, Trancas Street, and various streets in the Westwood neighborhood.
Napa's scaling back of road upkeep follows its passage of a budget that included sharp cutbacks in response to revenues that have plunged since March, when the pandemic began shuttering or curbing numerous businesses while emptying out the hotels and tourist attractions that have increasingly underpinned city finances. The budget for 2020-21 lops off more than $17 million from the year's previous revenue estimate, to $87 million, and drops expenditures by nearly $13 million to $90.6 million.
Economy measures include the freezing of 31 job vacancies, the elimination of the assistant city manager position, and spending reductions within the Public Works department.
