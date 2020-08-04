Napa to postpone some city road work as sales tax revenue dips

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Facing a revenue slide during the coronavirus emergency, the city of Napa will defer some of its road repair projects funded by sales taxes over the next three years.

Measure T, the sales tax allotment approved by Napa County voters in 2012, has funneled millions of sales-tax dollars into repaving, repair and other street and sidewalk improvements. But the sudden fall-off in tax revenue sparked by the COVID-19 stay-home orders since March has led the city to cut several million dollars from its work plans through June 2023.

The City Council last month approved a new road improvement schedule that allots less money than the $7.7 million earmarked for the current fiscal year, which runs through June 2021. Annual expenditures will be kept below $6 million annually to “allow for a more accurate list of projects that can be designed and constructed with the reduction in anticipated funds,” Public Works Director Julie Lucido said in a memo to council members.

Under the scaled-down schedule of Measure T-funded repairs, Napa will spend $6 million in the 2021-22 year and $4.9 million in 2022-23, down from $8.4 million and $8.2 million, respectively.