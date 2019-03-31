Napa is drawing closer to repairing damage that has gone unrepaired – and unseen – since the 2014 earthquake.
The city is poised to use disaster relief funds to rebuild a set of buried water lines connecting communities on both sides of Highway 29. The 12-inch-diameter pipes that which lie from Old Sonoma Road north to the area of the First Street interchange leading to downtown were knocked out of service by the South Napa quake, which broke more than 210 water lines and triggered street flooding around the city.
Tuesday afternoon, the City Council will vote on awarding the $2.2 million repair contract to Garney Pacific Inc., a construction firm based in Livermore that underbid three other candidates in January. Under the funding formula for post-disaster repairs, federal emergency funds will cover 75 percent of the cost, California 18.75 percent and Napa the rest.
Although Napa’s Water Division found and fixed most pipe ruptures soon after the quake on Aug. 24, 2014, the agency isolated and closed off other leaks, including on lines passing below Highway 29 at Old Sonoma Road and Pine, Laurel and First streets.
The repair initially will cover only three of the four lines while Napa seeks to move the fourth, at First Street.
City staff chose to package those repairs into one campaign to save money, but later decided to move the First Street line south to Third Street to simplify planning of a three-roundabout project tying First Street to Highway 29, California Boulevard and Second Street, according to Phil Brun, Napa’s utilities director. A pipe at Third Street also would have a shorter path across the four-lane freeway at about 450 feet, half the length of the First Street line, he wrote the council last week.
Napa will budget funds separately for a fourth pipe while it works to acquire a piece of land separating the end of its Third Street right of way with the east side of the Highway 29 corridor, which is state-owned.