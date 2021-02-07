Napa to redraw its newly drawn City Council districts before 2022 election

Nine months ago, Napa created its first-ever voting districts allowing residents to choose which council members to represent their slices of the city.
This summer, the city will begin the process again, using the latest once-a-decade U.S. census to remap the districts that City Council candidates will vie for in the November 2022 elections.
Under a recently passed state law, the scheduled release of the 2020 census this summer will prompt a redrawing of Napa’s election districts barely a year after the city’s move to zone-based voting, a step taken after a progressive group’s petition attacked the previous at-large model as watering down the influence of the Latino community comprising nearly 40% of residents.
New maps would be released shortly after the federal government’s updated population numbers are released, likely in July or August, and state law will require the redrawn boundaries to take effect by April 17, 2022.
Napa will follow the road prescribed by California’s FAIR MAPS Act, which passed in 2019 and requires cities to redraw election districts every 10 years based on new census data, keep such areas roughly equal in population, and avoid splitting up “communities of interest” with a shared social or economic background.
The act guided Napa’s creation of four election zones last spring, where only voters in each district can select a council member who also must reside there (mayors continue to be chosen by voters from across Napa).
The map developed for the 2020 elections divided the city into four districts covering the city center, west Napa including Browns Valley, north Napa beyond Trancas Street and Redwood Road, and east and south Napa.
Redrawn boundaries must keep the population within 10% of equality across districts, comply with the federal Voting Rights Act, and create unbroken and compact zones with easily identified boundaries.
On Tuesday, the City Council decided to follow the same course in creating the new voting districts as it did for the current ones, approving a staff-led process guided by a demographer and featuring at least five public meetings for residents to weigh in before and after draft maps are created. The plan follows FAIR MAPS rules that require at least four public meetings during the process, as well as publishing information and providing live meeting translations in Spanish.
Several residents, however, criticized that plan as potentially allowing elected officials to choose their future voters, and instead called for the redrawing of districts to be done outside the direct control of council members — advocating an independently appointed commission that would oversee the drawing and creation of the voting areas Napa would use through the next census in 2030.
A separate body to redraw Napa’s electoral map gained the support of Vice Mayor Liz Alessio but not from any of her colleagues, who objected to the extra time and cost required for a commission to do its work while Napa struggles with plunging revenue during the coronavirus pandemic. Alessio’s motion to create a district-drawing commission died after failing to receive a second.
“We simply do not have the resources for us to pay twice what this would cost us to have a staff-led process,” said Mayor Scott Sedgley. “It’s simply irresponsible to use that money where it’s not needed. … To make this into a bigger process than it needs to be, I can’t support that.”
A staff-led map redrawing won council approval on a 4-1 vote, supported by all members except for Alessio.
Redrawing Napa’s voting districts using only staff is expected to cost $132,500, compared to $211,500 to $308,500 to select a commission for the task, officials estimated.
Several thousand people live within the city of Napa's perimeter, but are not city residents. They reside in unincorporated pockets of land.
Others commenting by email or phone (meetings at City Hall remain closed to spectators during the COVID-19 emergency) urged the city to link a redrawn voting map with an immediate absorption of county-controlled “islands,” unincorporated tracts whose residents have no voice in city government despite living enclosed within city borders.
Eighteen such areas are fully or mostly surrounded by city territory, including an 87-acre neighborhood off West Pueblo and Linda Vista avenues with nearly 1,400 residents who cannot vote for the mayor and council. Authorities also say those living in county enclaves usually pay more for water, trash hauling, recycling and other services than city residents who may live only a few yards away.
Larry Alexander, a resident of the West Pueblo-Linda Vista area, called on Napa to make the annexation of his neighborhood a top priority — not only to deliver services more efficiently but to give a political voice to its large minority and lower-income populations.
“It’s important that my island’s population mix is 60% Latinx and indigenous peoples with low per-capita income compared to other Napa areas,” he wrote. “This sort of exclusionary inequity around voting rights and cost of services is in my view to be a form of institutional racism that must be addressed ASAP.”
A quick annexation of such islands is needed to ensure their residents can be included “in a district with their communities of interest to assure their vote is not diluted,” wrote Amy Martenson of the Napa County Progressive Alliance, the group that last year petitioned the city to adopt district-based council voting to avoid diluting Latino influence in violation of state voting-rights law. “Failure to annex now will mean depriving them of this opportunity for another decade until the next map is drawn.”
Napa’s evaluation of plans to absorb county enclaves will remain on a separate track from its redistricting plan, and staff will update the council on the future of the “islands” in March, said City Manager Steve Potter. City officials earlier said in November that a study will focus on the West Pueblo-Linda Vista as a starting point to look into annexing other county islands.
The updated voting districts will be due in time for the 2022 City Council election when Alessio in north Napa’s 1st District and Mary Luros in east Napa’s 3rd are up for new four-year terms. Beth Painter and Bernie Narvaez won the 2nd and 4th district seats, respectively, in November and will serve through 2024.
