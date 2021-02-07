Napa to redraw its newly drawn City Council districts before 2022 election

The act guided Napa’s creation of four election zones last spring, where only voters in each district can select a council member who also must reside there (mayors continue to be chosen by voters from across Napa).

The map developed for the 2020 elections divided the city into four districts covering the city center, west Napa including Browns Valley, north Napa beyond Trancas Street and Redwood Road, and east and south Napa.

Redrawn boundaries must keep the population within 10% of equality across districts, comply with the federal Voting Rights Act, and create unbroken and compact zones with easily identified boundaries.

On Tuesday, the City Council decided to follow the same course in creating the new voting districts as it did for the current ones, approving a staff-led process guided by a demographer and featuring at least five public meetings for residents to weigh in before and after draft maps are created. The plan follows FAIR MAPS rules that require at least four public meetings during the process, as well as publishing information and providing live meeting translations in Spanish.